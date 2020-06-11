Press Release: Minneapolis-Based Healthcare Software Company, Provation, Announces Provation® Apex’s New Pathology Interface Partner

Breaking News
P4 Diagnostix® Laboratory Network Selects Provation’s New Cloud-Based Integration Solution

Minneapolis, MN, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — June 11th, 2020– Provation and P4 Diagnostix® Laboratory Network (P4Dx) today announced an agreement to begin the use of Provation® Apex’s Pathology Interface across P4Dx’s national laboratory network. Provation® Apex, a cloud-based platform, is used by healthcare clinicians to quickly and accurately create electronic procedure notes with auto-generated reimbursement codes and digital images. Provation Apex’s Pathology Interface streamlines communication between healthcare clinicians and pathology labs, such as P4Dx.

“We are very excited to work with P4 Diagnostix® to bring Provation Apex’s Pathology Interface to our mutual customers,” said Provation CEO Daniel Hamburger. “P4 Diagnostix is a market leading pathology service provider and, like Provation, they have a strong focus in technology, providing meaningful data-exchange and integration offerings.”

“Through this partnership, Provation Apex’s Pathology Interface will provide timely exchange of critical patient data between pathologists and clinicians,” Hamburger added.

The Provation Apex Pathology Interface also helps replace a historically error-prone, manual process. The pathology interface includes electronic features such as automated specimen collection, pathology request forms and label printing. Without this integration clinicians may rely on hand-written patient notes, specimen jar labels and specimen tracking logs.

“Provation Apex’s Pathology Interface gives clinicians the information needed to provide immediate follow-up care to their patients,” said Brett Reilly, P4Dx’s Senior Vice President of Business Development. “We look forward to a continued partnership with Provation and bringing leading-edge technologies to our mutual customers.”

 P4Dx has had a long-standing partnership with Provation having previously entered into a pathology interface agreement for Provation® MD, Provation’s on-premise procedure documentation software. Partnerships between Provation and leading pathology vendors such as P4Dx means there is typically little to no additional cost for Provation’s customers to implement their pathology interface.

About Provation:  

Provation is a leading provider of clinical productivity software for healthcare professionals. Celebrating 25 years, we serve more than 3,300 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and medical offices, including 43 of the top 50 U.S. hospitals for gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery. Provation helps providers increase operational efficiencies, business profitability and regulatory compliance by improving quality, streamlining workflows and enabling insights with structured data. Our portfolio includes solutions for procedure documentation (Provation® MD and Provation® Apex), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Sets and Provation® Care Plans), practice management, electronic medical records (EMR) and report writing (MD-Reports) and perioperative documentation (Provation® MultiCaregiver). Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information about Provation’s solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.  

About P4 Diagnostix® Laboratory Network:  

P4 Diagnostix® Laboratory Network (P4Dx) is comprised of Theranostix, Platinum Pathology, Manhattan Labs and Long Island Pathology. These labs perform diagnostic testing, business software services and lab information systems. The network is an industry leader in diagnostic pathology, offering superior testing services, advanced business solutions and cutting-edge information technology. Visit p4dx.com for more information.

