New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Switzerland Tourism (ST) brand ambassador Roger Federer embarks on the train trip of a lifetime in new Switzerland Tourism campaign. Co-star Trevor Noah, a comedian, best-selling author, producer, and philanthropist, who, like Roger Federer, is half Swiss, half South African is the perfect match for this year’s campaign. The team behind the camera is also top-class: the film was directed by Oscar-winning Tom Hooper. The film positions Switzerland as an attractive travel destination, focusing on rail travel.

Roger Federer and Trevor Noah join each other on screen.

After an unparalleled tennis career, Roger Federer retired from top-level tennis last year. But he has continued to act as a brand ambassador for ST. This makes sense, since Roger Federer was – and will continue to be – not only Switzerland’s greatest sportsman, but also its greatest ambassador. After collaborating on screen with Robert De Niro in 2021 and Anne Hathaway in 2022, the campaigns earned global recognition and set new standards in national tourism advertising. With this 3rd film, ST, Roger Federer and Trevor Noah put the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland (GTToS) in the forefront.

The Grand Train Tour of Switzerland, an experience that’s one of a kind.

Roger Federer, is touring the GTToS in 2023. It combines all the famous panoramic routes in one breathtaking round-train trip and takes visitors to the country’s most famous sights comfortably and at their convenience. From glaciers to lakes and from mountains to cities: each stage of the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland has its own unique character. Visitors can discover Switzerland’s top experiences over 1,280 kilometers/795 miles and eight stages! Charming cities such as Lucerne, impressive natural wonders such as the Rhine Falls, and majestic mountains such as the Matterhorn and Jungfraujoch. The unparalleled train journey can be experienced all year round and put together just as you like in terms of duration and route. Want a little taste of what’s included? This could be, for example, the section from Montreux to Zermatt, leading from the Riviera on Lake Geneva to the mountain of mountains – the Matterhorn. Or it could be the route from St. Moritz to Lugano, taking you from glaciers to palm trees, which includes the Rhaetian Railway UNESCO World Heritage Route!

Up to two additional travel days on the Swiss Travel Pass are free of charge.

The Swiss Travel Pass all-in-one ticket is the key to the Swiss public transport network for visitors from abroad. With a single ticket, travelers can explore the whole of Switzerland by train, bus and boat over 3, 4, 6, 8 or 15 days. More specifically, this means unlimited travel by train, bus and boat in the area of validity, unlimited use of public transport in more than 90 towns and cities, free admission to more than 500 museums, including mountain excursions to the Rigi, Stanserhorn and Stoos, and much more. As part of a special offer, from April 15 to May 14, 2023, up to two additional travel days will be added free of charge when buying an eligible Swiss Travel Pass.

About Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah is one of the most successful international comedians and was host of the Emmy® Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central for seven years. A 2020 Grammy nominee, Trevor served as the Grammy Awards host for three consecutive years. Trevor is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood. He has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, and has sold out stand-up comedy shows, including his current “Off The Record” World Tour. Trevor is developing and producing diverse, high-quality creative content with Day Zero Productions; and through his philanthropic work, has launched the Trevor Noah Foundation to improve equitable access to quality education for underserved youth in South Africa.

