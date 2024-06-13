SOUTH EASTON, Mass., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBIO” and the “Company”) today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to update investors and other stakeholders in the Company on a number of business and financial topics. The teleconference is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET. The topics to be discussed include but are not limited to:

FY 2023 financial and business results.

FY 2024 financial and business outlook.

Status of Company’s relocation to its new manufacturing facility.

Update on Uncle Bud’s Health and Wellness

Product expansion – expected Q3/Q4 2024 commercial release of new nanoemulsified products: Next Generation Skincare (with nano-retinol). Next Generation Nootropic (cognitive/memory enhancer). Best-in-Class Nanoemulsified Antioxidant Cocktail for both B2B and DTC sales. Placement of 1 st Generation UltraShear benchtop equipment into multiple cannabis companies – for brand awareness of fast-acting (3-5 minutes) THC edible products.



Interested stakeholders may listen to the teleconference either live (by telephone) or through a replay (by telephone or via a link on the Company’s website) approximately one day after the teleconference.

The teleconference will include a Company presentation followed by a Question & Answer period.

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

To attend this teleconference, live by telephone, Dial: (888) 267-2918 (North America); (973) 528-0162 (International). Verbal Access Code: 504091 (or say Pressure BioSciences Business Update Call)

For those unable to participate in the live teleconference, a Replay will be available after the call. The Replay link will be posted on the PBIO website after the call to allow stakeholders to download and listen to the Replay of the call.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our first patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), is used to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly, for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. Our acquisition of the BaroFold™ patented technology platform in 2017, allowed us to offer important new bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment to this enormous market sector. Most recently, we developed the commercially-scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows us to produce stable and precisely controlled nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible oil and water components. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room-temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as the leader in high-pressure platform technologies, providing unique and effective solutions to diverse, major (and growing) global market sectors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

