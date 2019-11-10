Pressure builds on Bolivia’s Morales as supporters resign after election irregularities

Bolivian President Evo Morales agreed on Sunday to hold new presidential elections after an audit of the disputed October vote called for it to be annulled, while pressure mounted on the leftist leader to step down amid the resignations of some government officials.
