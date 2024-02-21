House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing growing pressure from both sides of the aisle to deliver some kind of plan for Ukraine as the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches on Feb. 24.
The topic has become a lightning rod within the GOP, with a growing contingent of populist Republican lawmakers voicing skepticism about the U.S.’s involvement in the conflict. Some have gone as far as threatening Johnson’s leadership role if he held a vote on Ukraine aid.
But mainstream
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- James Biden to testify in brother’s impeachment inquiry behind closed doors - February 21, 2024
- Pressure grows on Johnson to make move on Ukraine aid as Russian invasion nears 2-year mark - February 21, 2024
- Ex-USDA official blasts ‘mind-boggling’ Biden regulations on farming, menthol: ‘Doesn’t seem very American’ - February 21, 2024