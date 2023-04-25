Rise in spending on infant safety items and increase in disposable income are likely to drive market demand for pressure-mounted baby gates

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global pressure-mounted baby gates market stood at US$ 187.5 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 303.0 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2031. Pressure-mounted baby gate is the most common type of baby gate that can be installed without drilling or additional hardware.

The number of daycare facilities is anticipated to rise and end-use sectors, including restaurants and playschools, are likely to expand in the next few years. These factors are expected to accelerate global pressure-mounted baby gates market growth in the next few years. Increase in the number of employed women is anticipated to drive market development in the near future.

Pressure-mounted baby gates can be used both indoors and outdoors. A walk-through gate, for example, enables adults to pass the gate simply without having to completely remove it. Other pressure-mounted gates could have additional characteristics as well.

Kid safety gates, often referred to as pressure-mounted baby gates, are safety barriers designed to keep kids and toddlers out from potentially hazardous areas of a home, including kitchens and stairways. These gates are often composed of plastic, metal, and/or wood, and are capable of being stretched to accommodate a range of entryway widths. These are either pressure-mounted or hardware-mounted. A few pressure-mounted gates could have extra features, including a walk-through gate that makes it simple for adults to pass through without completely removing it.

Market Snapshot:

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of type, the retractable segment is anticipated to dominate the global market from 2023 to 2031. Retractable pressure-mounted baby gates are self-adjusting and transportable. When not in use, these can be quickly rolled up and put completely out of the way. These are therefore the best choice for settings with a restricted amount of space.

Global Pressure-mounted Baby Gates Market: Growth Drivers

Different businesses, including healthcare, hospitality, and residential, utilize pressure-mounted baby gates. Increase in the number of working women globally is anticipated to drive market demand for pressure-mounted baby gates.

Rise in popularity of pressure-mounted baby gates is fueled by surge in disposable income as well as higher spending on infant safety items. Additionally, increase in the number of nuclear families as well as expanding urban population are likely to propel market size.

Major end-users of pressure-mounted baby gates are child care facilities, schools, and dining establishments. Children feel comfortable in daycare facilities.

Pressure-mounted baby gates are a practical method to designate safe play spaces and keep young children out of potentially hazardous or off-limits places. Thus, increase in childcare facilities is anticipated to create significant business opportunities in the global industry.

Global Pressure-mounted Baby Gates Market: Regional Landscape

North America is likely to account for the largest market share between 2023 and 2031. The number of working women is rising, and daycare facilities are being used more frequently. This is expected to bolster global pressure-mounted baby gates industry growth in the region.

Global Pressure-mounted Baby Gates Market: Key Players

Smart Retract, Inc.

Cardinal Gates, Inc.

Munchkin, Inc.

StarAndDaisy

Regalo Baby

North States

Global Pressure-mounted Baby Gates Market: Segmentation

Type

Bar

Retractable

Material

Metal

Polyester

Stainless Steel

Others

Size

Less than 24 Inches

24 Inches to 36 Inches

36 Inches to 48 Inches

Above 48 Inches

Closing Mechanism

Pull

Push

Swing

Others

Application

Single Usage

Multipurpose

Lock System

Auto Lock

Manual Lock

Age Group

Infants

Toddlers

Price

Low

Medium

High

End-use

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

