Pressure mounts on Poland to back away from Holocaust bill

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland is seeing a resurgence of anti-Semitism over pending legislation that would impose jail terms for suggestions that the nation was complicit in the Holocaust, local minority groups warned, as pressure mounts on the president to veto the bill.
