The global pressure relief cushions market growth is driven by the increasing demand for memory foam-based pressure relief cushions.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Transparency Market Research’s study, the global pressure relief cushions market was valued at US$ 52 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033 to reach US$ 96 Mn by 2033.

The memory foam segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2023 and 2033. ComfiLife, a company that manufactures pressure relief cushions, sells a product called ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion, a U-shaped Memory Foam cushion that relieves strain on the tailbone and offers all-day comfort. Furthermore, the memory foam-based cushion costs as little as US$ 45. Low cost and high prevalence of pressure sores are anticipated to drive business growth.

Hospitals is anticipated to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2033. Patients who use wheelchairs in hospitals are provided pressure relief cushions. Increase in usage of these cushions in hospitals is likely to propel the segment.

Key Findings of Market Report

The three levels of risk associated with pressure sores for patients are low, medium, and high. Gel or foam is used to make cushions for low- and medium-risk situations, whereas other materials are used to make cushions for high-risk situations. Static cushions are known as low- and medium-risk cushions. High risk pressure relief cushions utilize air cells propelled by air pumps to transfer the patient’s weight, preventing them from feeling intense pressure on a specific body area for a prolonged length of time. Active or dynamic cushions utilize air pumps to relieve pressure.

Static cushions, such as the Duoform cushion, are made of foam and two types of viscoelastic gel. A better pressure distribution is made possible by the foam base, which also makes it easier for the patient to become used to the cushion. The Blenheim active seat cushion, on the other hand, offers sufferers excellent comfort and relaxation while attaining optimum pressure alleviation. These innovations are expected to drive market development in the near future.

Global Pressure Relief Cushions Market: Growth Drivers

The primary purpose of pressure relief cushions is to disperse the user’s weight across a wide surface area, thus reducing the peak pressure zones on the skin. These are made to lessen the friction or shear forces that put strain on the skin of the body. These cushions are permeable, which lowers the risk of pressure sores by preventing perspiration and moisture from building up on the skin. The market is expected to be fueled by increase in prevalence of pressure sores or bedsores.

Global Pressure Relief Cushions Market: Regional Landscape

Europe is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global pressure relief cushions market by 2023. The market in the region is anticipated to reach to US$ 39.5 million by 2033. Quality static and active/dynamic pressure relief cushions, such as the Blenheim active seat cushions, are produced by companies including Harvest Healthcare, located in the U.K. This cushion is compatible with Harvest’s air pump and contains nine alternating cells as well as a non-slip base. It can be fastened to a mattress for patient pressure treatment around-the-clock. Demand for pressure relief cushions is increasing in Europe as a result of these advancements.

The market in the U.S. is projected to reach US$ 18.8 Mn by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2023 and 2033. The market in the country is driven by presence of large number of cushion manufacturers. Invacare Homecare, Alimed, and Roho Group are the other pressure cushion companies in the U.S.. The Roho Group provides high-end wheelchair cushions in order to help patients avoid pressure sores. These single and double-valve variants of movable skin-injury-preventing cushions cost US$ 640 each. Availability of low cost products are estimated to drive market development.

The market in the U.K. is anticipated to reach US$ 7.3 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033. Several pressure relief cushion producers have presence in the country.

Global Pressure Relief Cushions Market: Key Players

Mobility Aids Australia

MTS Medical Supply

ROHO Group

The Helping Hand

Invacare Homecare

Linds Rehabilitation Equipment

Global Pressure Relief Cushions Market: Segmentation

Material

Standard Foam

Memory Foam

Gel

Inflatable Synthetic Rubber

Others

Application

Hospital

Care Facilities

Family

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

