Successful Pilots of Presto Voice™ with Pure AI and Spanish Language Capabilities

Focuses on Voice AI Solution for Drive-Thrus By Exiting Touch Pay-at-Table Solution

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — — Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST ), one of the largest drive-thru AI and automation technology providers to the restaurant industry, today announced financial results for the 2024 fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“We are encouraged by the significant progress we are making in our Voice AI solution across many operating metrics as we continue its roll-out to our drive-thru customers,” said Gee Lefevre, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Presto. “Given the increased challenges our customers are experiencing, we are delivering real value by optimizing their labor expenses and remain extremely excited about the potential of the Presto Voice solution across North American drive-thru operators,“ he added.

As a result of the Presto Voice opportunities, the Company has taken decisive action to focus on this solution and, as has been disclosed previously, to wind down its Touch pay-at-table product. Presto will exit this business line with the expiration of its final customer contracts at the end of June 2024.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Total revenue was $4.5 million

was $4.5 million Net loss was a loss of ($18.1) million

was a loss of ($18.1) million Adjusted EBITDA* was a loss of ($12.2) million

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and is reconciled to net income (loss), the closest comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

Recent Business Summary

Presto Voice with Pure AI, a transformative feature that delivers enhanced Voice AI order-taking for restaurants, was successfully piloted. Presto believes this solution, which eliminates humans-in-the-loop, will allow the machine learning to improve more quickly while still providing Presto’s recognized high level of efficiency and accuracy. Once successful, Presto plans to expand this technology at a shorter ramp-up period with a number of customer locations that have already agreed.

Presto also piloted its Presto Voice Spanish Voice AI ordering feature at a location in Southern California to provide a seamless and inclusive experience for all restaurant guests. We intend to roll out this feature following additional on-site testing.

Presto took decisive action to focus exclusively on its leading Presto Voice AI solution for drive-thru operators by winding down the Touch pay-at-table solution. This will provide clarity to our employees and customers and provide a clear path for future growth.

Liquidity Position

On May 20, 2024, the Company completed a financing of $3 million in common equity and subordinated debt from various parties including our existing investor, Remus Capital. In conjunction with this financing, Presto’s principal senior secured lender, Metropolitan Partners Group (“Metropolitan”), agreed to extend forbearance with respect to defaults under the Company’s credit facility until June 15, 2024. The capital raised together with cash-on-hand and projected revenues is expected to be sufficient to finance the Company through June 15, 2024. Metropolitan has agreed to further extend forbearance until July 15, 2024 if the Company raises $3 million in additional equity by June 7, 2024. During the forbearance period, Metropolitan has agreed to negotiate in good faith to complete an agreement to transfer its debt position to a new lender in consideration for $20 million and evidence of a minimum of $12 million of operating capital in the Company. Metropolitan will also receive convertible notes in the Company. If a transfer of the debt is not completed or if forbearance is otherwise terminated, the Company has agreed to cooperate with Metropolitan as it explores its other financial alternatives including seeking new investors or M&A options. Please refer to the Form 8-K filed by the Company on May 16, 2024 for full details.

Financial Outlook Update

Presto expects total revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 to be in the range of $1.6 million to $1.9 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Performance Measures

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA, which is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the United States. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful for comparing our financial performance to other companies and from period to period by excluding the impact of certain items that do not reflect our core operating performance, thereby providing consistency and direct comparability with our past financial performance and between fiscal periods. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude interest expense, other income, net, loss on debt extinguishment and financial obligations, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments on warrant liabilities and convertible promissory notes and merger-related ancillary costs. We include this non-GAAP measure because it is used by management to evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under “Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this release.

PRESTO AUTOMATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue Platform $ 2,191 $ 3,088 $ 6,432 $ 11,617 Transaction 2,261 3,519 7,798 9,699 Total Revenue 4,452 6,607 14,230 21,316 Cost of revenue: Platform 1,642 2,743 4,165 10,951 Transaction 2,032 3,084 6,992 8,561 Depreciation and impairment 612 291 3,656 873 Total cost of revenue 4,286 6,118 14,813 20,385 Gross profit 166 489 (583 ) 931 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 2,661 5,496 14,443 16,877 Sales and marketing (1) 2,048 2,127 5,883 6,753 General and administration (1) 10,757 7,408 27,556 19,608 Total operating expenses 15,466 15,031 47,882 43,238 Loss from operations (15,300 ) (14,542 ) (48,465 ) (42,307 ) Change in fair value of warrants and convertible promissory notes 626 1,599 26,937 61,043 Interest expense (3,126 ) (2,991 ) (10,441 ) (9,397 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — (8,095 ) Other financing and financial instrument (costs) income, net (250 ) — 1,141 (1,768 ) Other income, net — 257 92 2,612 Total other income (expense), net (2,750 ) (1,135 ) 17,729 44,395 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (18,050 ) (15,677 ) (30,736 ) 2,088 Provision for income taxes 45 3 41 8 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (18,095 ) $ (15,680 ) $ (30,777 ) $ 2,080 Reconciliation of net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders for net income (loss) per share Less deemed dividend attributable to anti-dilution provision (9,000 ) — (10,500 ) — Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (27,095 ) (15,680 ) (41,277 ) 2,080 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.32 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.60 ) $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.60 ) $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 83,744,950 51,453,368 68,395,804 44,173,570 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 83,744,950 51,453,368 68,395,804 54,539,795

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Research and development $ 240 $ 1,154 $ 2,859 $ 1,886 Sales and marketing 138 245 745 581 General and administrative 1,629 2,997 5,013 6,805 Total* $ 2,007 $ 4,396 $ 8,617 $ 9,272

* For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, such amount reflects $1,260 and $3,934 respectively, of stock-based compensation expense related to earn out shares attributable to option and RSU holders. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, such amount reflects $1,604 and $3,479, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense related to earn out shares attributable to option and RSU holders.

PRESTO AUTOMATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and par value) March 31, June 30, 2024

2023

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,235 $ 15,143 Restricted cash — 10,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $415 and $746, respectively 1,246 1,831 Inventories 181 629 Deferred cost, current 1,068 2,301 Prepaid and other current assets 1,427 1,162 Total current assets 8,157 31,066 Deferred cost, net of current portion 125 92 Investment in non-affiliate 2,000 2,000 Property and equipment, net 577 909 Intangible asset, net 8,126 10,528 Goodwill 1,156 1,156 Other long-term assets 291 936 Total assets $ 20,432 $ 46,687 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,106 $ 3,295 Accrued liabilities 4,167 4,319 Financing obligations, current 3,540 1,676 Debt, current 50,271 50,639 Convertible promissory notes and embedded warrants, current 8,490 — Deferred revenue, current 960 1,284 Total current liabilities 71,534 61,213 Financing obligations, net of current portion — 3,000 Warrant liabilities 7,043 25,867 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 15 299 Other long-term liabilities 8 1,535 Total liabilities $ 78,600 $ 91,914 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value–1,500,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value–100,000,000,000 and 180,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively, and 107,175,894 shares issued with 104,175,894 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 57,180,531 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 10 5 Treasury stock at cost, 3,000,000 and 0 shares held at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively (750 ) — Additional paid-in capital 208,612 190,031 Accumulated deficit (266,040 ) (235,263 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (58,168 ) (45,227 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 20,432 $ 46,687

PRESTO AUTOMATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (30,777 ) $ 2,080 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,431 1,262 Impairment of intangible assets 4,056 Impairment of inventory 425 Stock-based compensation 4,683 5,794 Earnout share stock-based compensation 3,934 3,478 Contra-revenue associated with warrant agreement 462 1,073 Noncash expense attributable to fair value liabilities assumed in Merger — 34 Change in fair value of liability classified warrants, net of anti-dilution warrants issued (25,467 ) (12,555 ) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 4,046 2,433 Change in fair value of embedded warrants and convertible promissory notes (1,470 ) (48,271 ) Debt issuance costs associated with convertible promissory notes 388 — Loss on extinguishment of debt and financing obligations — 8,095 Paid-in-kind interest expense 5,675 4,604 Share and warrant cost on termination of convertible note agreement — 2,412 Forgiveness of PPP Loan — (2,000 ) Change in fair value of unvested founder shares liability (1,391 ) (1,392 ) Noncash lease expense 256 264 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 16 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 586 (689 ) Inventories 22 474 Deferred costs 825 7,769 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 125 (742 ) Other long-term assets — — Accounts payable 202 1,480 Vendor financing facility — Accrued liabilities (443 ) (2,137 ) Deferred revenue (608 ) (8,954 ) Other long-term liabilities (137 ) (247 ) Net cash used in operating activities (32,177 ) (35,719 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (396 ) (229 ) Payments relating to capitalized software (3,034 ) (3,584 ) Investment in non-affiliate — (2,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,430 ) (5,813 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 282 280 Proceeds from the issuance of term loans and promissory notes 6,400 60,250 Payment of debt issuance costs (435 ) (1,294 ) Repayment of term loans (10,000 ) (32,980 ) Proceeds from issuance of premium financing 884 — Repayment of premium financing (663 ) — Payment of penalties and other costs on extinguishment of debt — (6,144 ) Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes 6,960 — Proceeds from issuance of financing obligations — Principal payments of financing obligations (527 ) (3,669 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 11,798 1,100 Contributions from Merger and PIPE financing, net of transaction costs and other payments — 49,840 Payment of deferred transaction costs — (1,890 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 14,699 65,493 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (20,908 ) 23,961 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 25,143 3,017 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 4,235 $ 26,978 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capitalization of stock-based compensation expense to capitalized software $ 323 $ 916 Issuance of warrants 148 1,352 Capital contribution from shareholder in conjunction with Credit Agreement — 2,779 Issuance of warrants in conjunction with Credit Agreement 6,643 2,705 Issuance of warrants in conjunction with Lago Term Loan — 843 Convertible note conversion to common stock — 41,392 Reclassification of warrants from liabilities to equity — 830 Recognition of liability classified warrants upon Merger — 9,388 Recognition of Unvested Founder Shares liability — 1,588 Forgiveness of PPP Loan — (2,000 ) Transaction costs recorded in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 300 — Right of use asset in exchange for operating lease liability — 308 Deemed dividend associated with anti-dilution adjustment 10,500 — Forfeiture of Common Stock in exchange for Convertible Notes 750 —