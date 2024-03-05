SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), announces that it is canceling its earnings call previously scheduled for 5 pm ET today. The company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was filed on February 21, 2024 and the company will communicate business updates and other developments to the market when appropriate.

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (NASDAQ: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions to the restaurant industry. Our solutions are designed to decrease labor costs, improve staff productivity, increase revenue, and enhance the guest experience. We offer our AI solution, Presto Voice™, to quick service restaurants (QSR) and our pay-at-table tablet solution, Presto Touch, to casual dining chains. Some of the most recognized restaurant names in the United States are among our customers, including Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, and Checkers for Presto Voice™ and Applebee’s, Chili’s, and Red Lobster for Presto Touch.

Contact

Investors:

[email protected]