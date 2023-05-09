SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST ), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced its participation at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference in New York City.

Krishna Gupta, interim CEO at Presto Automation, is scheduled to present on May 17, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Gupta will be discussing the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the hospitality industry, the power of Presto Voice™, and our recently announced partnership with CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s.

The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive of the live presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events” section on the Company’s investor relations website at www.presto.com.

