SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Presto Automation Inc. (Nasdaq: PRST ), an enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions provider to some of the nation’s largest restaurant brands, today announced its participation at The ThinkEquity Conference in New York, New York.

Xavier Casanova, Chief Executive Officer of Presto, is scheduled to present on October 19, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive of the live presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events” section on the Company’s investor relations website at www.presto.com.

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (Nasdaq: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry. Our solutions are designed to decrease labor costs, improve staff productivity, increase revenue, and enhance the guest experience. We offer our AI solution, Presto Voice, to quick service restaurants (QSR) and our pay-at-table tablet solution, Presto Touch, to casual dining chains. Some of the most recognized restaurant names in the United States are among our customers, including Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Del Taco, and Checkers for Presto Voice and Applebee’s, Chili’s, and Red Lobster for Presto Touch.

Contacts

Investors:

Adam Rogers

VP Investor Relations

investor@presto.com

Media:

Brian Ruby

media@presto.com