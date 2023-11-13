SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST ), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced that the Company will release its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, November 20, 2023, after the financial markets close.

Presto management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

Presto Automation, Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details Date: Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) Telco Registration: You can register for the conference call at https://investor.presto.com/news-events/events

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Presto Investor Relations website, https://investor.presto.com/ . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event on the Presto Investor Relations website.

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (NASDAQ: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry. Our solutions are designed to decrease labor costs, improve staff productivity, increase revenue, and enhance the guest experience. We offer our AI solution, Presto Voice, to quick service restaurants (QSR) and our pay-at-table tablet solution, Presto Touch, to casual dining chains. Some of the most recognized restaurant names in the United States are among our customers, including Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, and Checkers for Presto Voice and Applebee’s, Chili’s, and Red Lobster for Presto Touch.

Contact

Investors:

Adam Rogers

VP Investor Relations

investor@presto.com

Media:

Brian Ruby

media@presto.com