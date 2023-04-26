SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced that the Company will release its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, May 15, 2023 after the financial markets close.
Presto management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.
|Presto Automation, Inc Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details
|Date:
|Monday, May 15, 2023
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
|Telco Registration:
|You can register for the conference call at https://investor.presto.com/news-events/events
A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Presto Investor Relations website, https://investor.presto.com/. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event on the Presto Investor Relations website.
About Presto Automation Inc.
Presto (NASDAQ: PRST) provides enterprise-grade Voice™, Vision™, and Touch™ technologies to help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 380 million transactions processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Founded out of MIT in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley in San Carlos, California and counts among its customers several of the largest restaurant chains in the United States.
Contact
Investors:
Adam Rogers
VP Investor Relations
investor@presto.com
Media:
Justin Foster & Brian Ruby
media@presto.com
