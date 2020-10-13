PrestoDoctor Co-Founder Rob Tankson to Speak at “Bridging the Gap” Medical Cannabis Conference

MEDICAL CANNABIS CONFERENCE 2020 Bridging the Gap

Mesquite, NV, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MESQUITE, NV/ October 13, 2020 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) proudly announces that Rob Tankson, COO and co-founder of PrestoDoctor will be a featured speaker at The Medical Cannabis Conference 2020 at the University of Toronto Scarborough on October 13, 2020. Bridging the Gap: Exploring Potential Links Between Academia and the Medical Cannabis Industry features leading experts in business and academia discussing pressing issues impacting the global industry. “PrestoDoctor made a strategic decision to educate our patients about cannabis products, usage methods, and more,” COO Tankson said. “Scientific research documenting and exploring the benefits of cannabis is essential to bridge the gap between helping society and using cannabis as a medicine. I’m pleased to be chosen to speak to such a luminary crowd about our experience”.

Mr Tankson is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

9:10–10:00 am ET Kick-off Panel: Connecting Academia with Industry

3:15–4:00 pm ET Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Cannabis Industry

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor is rated the #1 online medical marijuana doctor by tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients who have received fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. PrestoDoctor is the only service to offer patients a custom treatment plan after they have a confidential evaluation with a licensed, highly knowledgeable physician who is an expert in treatment methods, dosing levels, and cannabis products. Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor services are available in legal medical marijuana states: California, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. A HIPAA and HITECH compliant telemedicine company, PrestoDoctor is a member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), maintaining the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online with over 14,000 5-star reviews www.prestodoctor.com

About GK Manufacturing & Packaging:

GK Manufacturing is a Southern California based contract manufacturing, co-packing, and white label company, producing a wide range of highest quality, lab-tested CBD products including edibles, tinctures, drinks and topicals. GK specializes in short batch runs, formulation, mixology, graphics/labeling, and fulfillment. In–house brands include the well-established Ganja Juice brand (http://ganja-juice.com),Canna Science, and Murray & Rocco’s CBD infused pet line.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (“CBDS”) is engaged in telehealth, contract manufacturing CBD infused products, and the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis-related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), GK Manufacturing & Packaging (http://gkmanufacturinginc.com), Wild Earth Naturals® (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). The Company licenses the “hi” and “White Rabbit” brands and is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company’s success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Information:

(702) 762-3123

https://www.cannabissativa.com

