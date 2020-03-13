Prevent Child Abuse America’s Dr. Melissa Merrick Issues Special Statement on COVID-19 Impact on Nation’s Children & Families

Chicago, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The outbreak of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, is clearly foremost on all our minds. As a mother, I have been comforted to know that the risk to our children’s physical health from the outbreak itself appears to be low. However, as a scientist, I know that the risk to our children for experiencing child abuse and neglect in times of extreme stress and uncertainty—like in anticipation of natural disasters and outbreaks such as this—is actually quite high.

School and workplace closings greatly increase stress in parents’ lives, resulting from loss of income due to unpaid leave; an unexpected or irregular need for child care; and even food insecurity, when school meal programs and other resources become unavailable. Also, an unintended consequence of social distancing is separation from social support and connectedness, which science shows are protective of mental health and positive parenting and discipline strategies.

At PCA America, we work every day to ensure healthy, thriving children and families. One way we do this is by supporting smart/sound policies, like paid family leave, to help reduce stress on our parents and caregivers. We also support expanding evidence-based home visiting programs like Healthy Families America, so we can help families cope with stress and trauma and employ positive parenting practices.

Please visit the coronavirus resource page on our website for regular updates and helpful tips on how to keep you and your family safe and calm in this uncertain, stressful time. Together, we can prevent child abuse, America…because childhood lasts a lifetime.

About Melissa T. Merrick, PhD

Melissa T. Merrick, PhD, is President and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse America, the nation’s oldest nonprofit organization dedicated to the primary prevention of child abuse and neglect. She has nearly 20 years of clinical, research, and leadership experience related to the etiology, course, and prevention of child abuse and neglect.

Previously, Dr. Merrick was a senior epidemiologist at the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in Atlanta, and served on a detail in the Office of the Commissioner at the Children’s Bureau in the Administration for Children and Families. In partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Child Abuse and Neglect, she served as the lead scientist for the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) study at CDC for 8 years. Dr. Merrick successfully leverages her clinical and research experiences to communicate and disseminate the critical public health importance of preventing early adversity to key stakeholders with diverse priorities, backgrounds, and knowledge, including legislators, business and civic leaders, and members of the academic and medical communities.

About Prevent Child Abuse America

Founded in 1972, Prevent Child Abuse America is the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the primary prevention of child abuse and neglect. With chapters in 48 states and nearly 600 Healthy Families America home visiting sites throughout the country, it promotes services that improve child well-being and develops programs that help to prevent all types of abuse and neglect—before they begin. Prevent Child Abuse America is rated as one of the top charities for children by Consumer Reports and numerous charity oversight organizations, including Charity Navigator, GreatNonprofits and GuideStar. Visit www.preventchildabuse.org to learn more.

