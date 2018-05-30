Preventing Pee in the Pool: The Peequel

Season Reminder and Update on Keeping Pools Clean & Open

Colorado Springs, COLORADO, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Swimming Pool FoundationⓇ (NSPFⓇ) would like to thank the public for their commitment to influence bather behavior and improve water and air quality in and around swimming pools. This public service message is a reminder to help keep pool time fun time by preventing pee in the pool!

Within the last year, more than 300 swim clubs, manufacturers, aquatic facilities, engineers, designers, builders, suppliers, educators, and industry influencers have pledged to Prevent Pee in the Pool. Coaches, parents, and facility managers can make small changes that create a big splash. Together we can turn the tide against peeing in the pool. The health of swimmers, parents, coaches, and the entire industry is at stake, and we can make a difference!

Scientific studies verify that urine from pool users is the largest avoidable contributor to harmful pool disinfection byproducts, the leading cause of eye, skin, and breathing irritations all too commonly associated with swimming. Preventing pee in the pool ensures more people can safely enjoy the health benefits of swimming without the harmful side effects of red eyes, asthma, and rashes.

If pool users take the time to shower and use the bathroom before enjoying the pool, the water and air quality will remain cleaner and safer for all pool-goers. It is important to recognize that being submerged in water stimulates the body to create more urine. There are other simple ways for coaches, parents, and facility managers to reduce pee in the pool:

Swim Coaches can… Give swimmers bathroom breaks every 30-60 minutes

Give swimmers bathroom breaks every 30-60 minutes Parents can… Schedule “out of pool” snack time that give children a chance to use the restroom

Schedule “out of pool” snack time that give children a chance to use the restroom Facility Directors can… Schedule “Adult Only” swim time for 10 minutes every hour

Schedule “Adult Only” swim time for 10 minutes every hour And Everyone can help by… Encouraging showering and bathroom use before entering the pool, water park, or aquatic facility

Mark Weber, former USA Swimming National Team member and project manager for Paddock Construction out of Rock Hill, SC, says he actively avoided many indoor aquatic facilities because of the breathing problems he regularly suffered when swimming indoors. “In high school,” says Weber, “I dealt with what felt like chronic bronchitis due to the poor indoor air quality at my local pool. My college choice was then influenced by Florida State University’s outdoor pool. I knew I wouldn’t have to worry about terrible breathing conditions while swimming outside.” Post college and while training to qualify for the Rio Olympics, top of Weber’s list of needs continued to be finding a facility with well-maintained indoor air quality.

Maintaining proper water and air quality benefits everyone in and around the pool, and this season everyone has a role to play. When families and friends gather in backyard pools for summer fun, encourage regular bathroom breaks. When guests visit aquatic facilities to enjoy the many benefits of water activity, remind them to use the toilet.

To reinforce this messaging at your facility or backyard pool, post Preventing Pee in the Pool signage in prominent locations. Visit campaign partner Paddock Pools https://www.paddockindustries.com/shop/ to order yours today, and thank you for your pledge to help keep pools cleaner, safer, and pee-free!

