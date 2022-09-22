Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Preventing suicide after psychiatric hospitalization

Preventing suicide after psychiatric hospitalization

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Study in October 2022 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Suicide after psychiatric hospitalization is a major concern, particularly within rural populations. The World Health Organization Brief Intervention and Contact (BIC) Program is an evidence-based practice shown in international trials to prevent suicide after psychiatric discharge. However, BIC has not yet been implemented in the United States. 

A new study, published during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in the October 2022 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety (JQPS), “Spreading a Strategy to Prevent Suicide After Psychiatric Hospitalization: Results of a Quality Improvement Spread Initiative,” provided programmatic support to implement BIC locally to six U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers serving large rural populations with low to moderate performance on a VA quality measure of mental health postdischarge care. The measure assesses the proportion of discharged patients who complete a required number of visits. 

Researchers evaluated the overall effectiveness of BIC in the areas of treatment engagement and program satisfaction, and as measured by the VA quality measure. Results showed teams had high participation rates in programmatic activities and enrolled 85% of eligible patients. Among 70 enrolled patients, 97% received mental health follow-up within 30 days of discharge and 81.4% achieved the VA quality measure of mental health postdischarge care. Additionally, on average, patients rated BIC as excellent and team members agreed that BIC was easy to use, implementable, and achievable. 

“The authors are to be commended for addressing the problem of postdischarge suicide risk in the VA, particularly for those veterans in rural areas who may have limited access to mental healthcare, as determined by a standardized measure of rurality and a VA quality measure of mental health postdischarge care,” notes an accompanying editorial by Gregory K. Brown, PhD, and Barbara Stanley, PhD. 

Also featured in the October issue:

  • Measuring the Effectiveness of Choosing Wisely Campaign on Laboratory Testing for Hospitalized Patients (Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, Richmond, Virginia)
  • Ten Years Since the Choosing Wisely Campaign: Are We Ordering Laboratory Tests More Wisely in Our Hospitalized Patients? (editorial)
  • Predictive Ability of the Braden QD Scale for Hospital-acquired Venous Thromboembolism in Hospitalized Children (Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California)
  • A Longitudinal Study of a Multifaceted Intervention to Reduce Newborn Falls While Preserving Rooming-In on a Mother-Baby Unit (Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Lebanon, New Hampshire)
  • Frequency of Device-Related Interruptions Using a Scalable Assessment Tool (Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston)
  • Preferences and Perceptions of Medical Error Disclosure Among Marginalized Populations: A Narrative Review (University of California, San Francisco)
  • The Use of Clinical Data Registries to Improve Care and Meet Ongoing Professional Practice Evaluation Requirements (commentary)
  • Inaccurate Penicillin Allergy Labeling, the Electronic Health Record, and Adverse Outcomes of Care (commentary)

For more information, visit the JQPS website.

 ###   

 Note foreditors    

The article is “Spreading a Strategy to Prevent Suicide After Psychiatric Hospitalization: Results of a Quality Improvement Spread Initiative,” by Natalie B. Riblet, MD, MPH; Manuel Varela, BSIE; William Ashby, MS; Lisa Zubkoff, PhD; Brian Shiner, MD, MPH; Jacqueline Pogue, MPH; Susan P. Stevens, PsyD; Danuta Wasserman, MD, PhD; and Bradley V. Watts, MD, MPH. The article appears inThe Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety, volume 48, number 10 (October 2022), published by Elsevier.    

 The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety    

The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety (JQPS) is a peer-reviewed journal providing healthcare professionals with innovative thinking, strategies and practices in improving quality and safety in healthcare. JQPS is the official journal of The Joint Commission and Joint Commission Resources, Inc. Original case studies, program or project reports, reports of new methodologies or the new application of methodologies, research studies, and commentaries on issues and practices are all considered.

Attachment

  • Infographic 
CONTACT: Katie Bronk
The Joint Commission
630-792-5175
kbronk@jointcommission.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.