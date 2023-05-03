Preventive healthcare technologies and services market growth is driven by increase in social awareness about vaccination through governmental & non-governmental organizations. Automated screening segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the next few years owing to rise in the number of telehealth kiosks.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global preventive healthcare technologies and services market was valued USD 217.09 Mn in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 557.47 Mn by 2028 with CAGR of 13% from 2021 to 2028.

Favorable government policies for technological upgrade of healthcare systems is driving the global market. These policies provide favorable environment for awareness and initiatives for prophylaxis and proliferation of healthcare information technologies, thus propelling market size.

Reduced healthcare cost burden because of adoption of digital technologies and rise in demand for self-monitoring devices are expected to boost the preventive healthcare technologies and services market value.

However, high installation and maintenance costs have challenged the penetration of preventive healthcare technologies and services in developing economies such as the Philippines, India, and Sri Lanka. Moreover, lack of patient engagement initiatives has discouraged physicians and pharmacists to adopt preventive healthcare technologies. This necessitates stakeholders in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market to increase awareness about the advantages of healthcare IT, which translates into cost efficiency and offsets high installation cost in the long run.

Outbreak of COVID-19 led to surge in adoption of digital systems by hospitals and pharmacists. Investment in computer systems and software products has ensured robust supply of life-saving drugs and medical devices amid the pandemic, thereby fueling market demand for preventive healthcare technologies and services.

Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Growth drivers

Advantages of reduced burden of healthcare costs due to penetration of healthcare IT augments preventive healthcare technologies and services market growth

Influx of digital systems amid COVID-19, resulting in increasing acceptance for healthcare IT in developing economies is likely to propel industry growth

Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market – Key findings of study

Continued Use of Good Manufacturing Practices Significant in COVID-19 Vaccine – High demand for flu vaccines during COVID-19 compelled production units, medical packaging companies, and vaccine delivery centers to adopt healthcare IT. This created immense business opportunities in preventive healthcare and technologies market.

In order to meet the demand during the pandemic, good manufacturing practices (GMP) continued to be followed for production process and delivery of life-saving drugs and medical devices. The practice of on-demand products and services is increasingly becoming prominent in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market. Next-gen technologies, such as machine learning (ML), are anticipated to gain traction with increasing adoption of computerized order entry systems and automated prescription systems.

Personalized Medicine and Automated Screening Pivotal for Early Detection & Screening Technologies – Based on early detection & screening technologies, the global market has been divided into personalized medicine, automated screening techniques, and other advanced screening tests. The personalized medicine segment accounted for the leading market share in 2020 owing to increase in research in proteomics and genomics. The automated screening segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to surge in the number of telehealth kiosks by healthcare clinics & pharmacies and rise in adoption of automated screening approach.

Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Regional Landscape

North America is projected to account for the leading share of 39.70% of the global market by 2028. Growth in the region is ascribed to favorable reimbursement policies, early adoption of healthcare technologies, substantial awareness about preventive healthcare technologies, and presence of key players.

Novel technologies such as clinical decision support system (CDSS), electronic prescribing, formulation, dispensing, and automated prescription are expected to drive the market in North America after commercialization. These technologies are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in other regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, where the current market penetration of healthcare technologies is estimated to be low. Nevertheless, key role of healthcare stakeholders in these regions to increase awareness about the advantages and long-term benefits of preventive healthcare technologies and services are expected to propel adoption of these technologies.

Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market – Key Players

Prominent players in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market include Dilon Technologies Inc., Novx Systems, Inc., Viatronix, Inc., Merck & Co., Lifecom, Inc., Omnicell Inc., Healthways, Inc., Medtronic, Myriad Genetics, Inc., U-Systems, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur MSD, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Scripto LLC, Alere, and Omron Healthcare, Inc.

The preventive healthcare technologies and services market is segmented as follows;

By Early Detection & Screening Technologies

Personalized Medicine

Automated Screening

Other Advanced Screening Tests

By Prophylaxis Technologies

Influenza Vaccines

Meningococcal Vaccines

Combined Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis Vaccines

Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine

Other new vaccines

By Advance Technologies to Reduce Errors

Electronic Prescribing

Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

Clinical Decision Support System

Automated Prescription, Formulation, and Dispensing

Smart Infusion Pumps

Smart Packaging

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

