An illegal migrant with a long criminal record who has previously been deported from the U.S. is now accused of second-degree murder in Las Vegas.

Jorge Miranda, a 46-year-old migrant from Ecuador, faces murder and other charges after allegedly selling fentanyl to a 45-year-old man who later died of an overdose, according to a report from KLAS.

Police say Miranda was deported from the U.S. in 2016, but regained entry illegally at an unknown time.

Detectives issued a sear

