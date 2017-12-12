Breaking News
Home / Top News / Prevo Health awards wellness game-changers in the private club industry

Prevo Health awards wellness game-changers in the private club industry

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

San Juan Capistrano, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PASSION, the official publication of Prevo Health Solutions and the America’s Healthiest Clubs™, , is proud to recognize and award eight influential women for their contributions to wellness in the private cub industry in the November/December issue.

Over the last decade, the private club industry has been evolving from a golf-centric and male dominated “boys-club” destination to more of a lifestyle-centric, home-away-from-home social club that caters to a wide variety of interests that includes the whole family.

Three martini lunches been replaced by a quick workout, a quick round of golf followed by an antioxidant healthy salad. Fitness center visits are eclipsing golf-rounds and families are joining for the wide variety of relevant, fun and recreational activities. Where kids are excited to go to the club and moms can justify the monthly expenditure.

The evolution did not just happen by magic, it happened because these game-changers and innovators made it happen!

PASSION recognizes the men and women that spend their day trying to figure out ways to make the member experience exceptional. They do it because they are passionate about health, wellness and longevity and want to share their passion with their co-workers, the members and the community.  

Rick Ladendorf, founder of America’s Healthiest Clubs and publisher of PASSION explains, “We have assembled a library of over 400 best-practices and case-studies, all of which have been provided by our client clubs, and yet very few of these exceptional staff members that created the program were being recognized for their efforts. PASSION recognizes leaders, department heads, line chefs, greens & grounds, human resources, fitness directors, golf pros, general managers and staff for their selfless efforts and contributions. These folks are the ones that help staff and members achieve a healthy lifestyle and they do it because it makes them feel good.”

PASSION is a digital publication that puts more of an emphasis on video, images and links and less on text heavy content. A picture or video and limited text is what today’s consumer wants and Prevo Health is proud to be leading the wellness evolution, one person, one community at a time.

ABOUT PREVO HEALTH SOLUTIONS:

Prevo Health Solutions, Inc. is the club industry’s premier wellness experts and is the Executive Producer of the America’s Healthiest Clubs certification program. Our mission is to improve the overall health of the Private Club Industry through education and sharing of best practices. Our team consists of health professionals, certified nutrition & fitness experts, workplace wellness gurus and engagement specialists. For more information call 888-321-1804 or visit www.americashealthiestclubs.com.

 

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62248f44-871f-4645-bc37-88ed0b5e1ed6

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f2de4f8-24d7-44de-ba30-0747864a90fb

CONTACT: Rick Ladendorf
Prevo Health Solutions
949-933-5470
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.