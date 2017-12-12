Prevo Health awards wellness game-changers in the private club industry

San Juan Capistrano, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PASSION, the official publication of Prevo Health Solutions and the America’s Healthiest Clubs™, , is proud to recognize and award eight influential women for their contributions to wellness in the private cub industry in the November/December issue.

Over the last decade, the private club industry has been evolving from a golf-centric and male dominated “boys-club” destination to more of a lifestyle-centric, home-away-from-home social club that caters to a wide variety of interests that includes the whole family.

Three martini lunches been replaced by a quick workout, a quick round of golf followed by an antioxidant healthy salad. Fitness center visits are eclipsing golf-rounds and families are joining for the wide variety of relevant, fun and recreational activities. Where kids are excited to go to the club and moms can justify the monthly expenditure.

The evolution did not just happen by magic, it happened because these game-changers and innovators made it happen!

PASSION recognizes the men and women that spend their day trying to figure out ways to make the member experience exceptional. They do it because they are passionate about health, wellness and longevity and want to share their passion with their co-workers, the members and the community.

Rick Ladendorf, founder of America’s Healthiest Clubs and publisher of PASSION explains, “We have assembled a library of over 400 best-practices and case-studies, all of which have been provided by our client clubs, and yet very few of these exceptional staff members that created the program were being recognized for their efforts. PASSION recognizes leaders, department heads, line chefs, greens & grounds, human resources, fitness directors, golf pros, general managers and staff for their selfless efforts and contributions. These folks are the ones that help staff and members achieve a healthy lifestyle and they do it because it makes them feel good.”

PASSION is a digital publication that puts more of an emphasis on video, images and links and less on text heavy content. A picture or video and limited text is what today’s consumer wants and Prevo Health is proud to be leading the wellness evolution, one person, one community at a time.

ABOUT PREVO HEALTH SOLUTIONS:

Prevo Health Solutions, Inc. is the club industry’s premier wellness experts and is the Executive Producer of the America’s Healthiest Clubs certification program. Our mission is to improve the overall health of the Private Club Industry through education and sharing of best practices. Our team consists of health professionals, certified nutrition & fitness experts, workplace wellness gurus and engagement specialists. For more information call 888-321-1804 or visit www.americashealthiestclubs.com.

