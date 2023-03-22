Gilbert Manirakiza Gilbert Manirakiza, Founder and CEO, The Newmark Group

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) announced today it has added two new agencies in the emerging markets of Africa and India as full members, enhancing its ability to seamlessly serve clients throughout the world.

The move raises the number of member agencies in the network to 54 and adds local PR and integrated communications expertise from offices in five Sub-Saharan African countries and three major cities in India.

“The Newmark Group and Mileage Communications India mark the expansion of PRGN into vitally important world markets,” said PRGN president David Fuscus. “The Newmark Group is a Pan-African agency covering major markets across Africa and Mileage Communications serves all of India with a reach of 1.4 billion people. These two agencies make the Global in the Public Relations Global Network more relevant than ever before.”

The new partner in India, Mileage Communications (India) Private Ltd. is a full-service strategic marketing communications and public relations agency with a network of offices in key Indian cities – New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai – providing countrywide reach.

Founded in 1998, Mileage Communications India has a track record in handling a wide range of global clients from diverse industries. As an equity joint venture with long-time PRGN member Mileage Communications Pte. Ltd. of Singapore, the firm already has strong working relationships with several PRGN member agencies. It brings its clients strong experience and deep insight into the Indian media and market, as well as a dedicated in-house team for digital PR focusing on new and emerging online media platforms.

Mileage Communications India’s key clients include the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Fareportal Inc, MTI Network, Countrywide Services, Crimson Education amongst a host of others.

According to Mileage Communications India Managing Director Sunil Puri, “We have been a satellite office member of PRGN for over four years and gained tremendously from this network, both in learning and business development. I am overjoyed that Mileage is now a full PRGN member, and we look forward to continue working closely with other members and adding value via a two-way exchange of knowledge and business.”

PRGN’s new member in Africa, The Newmark Group Limited, is one of Africa’s fastest-growing independent brand and communications consultancies. Based in Nairobi, Kenya, the firm operates a professional footprint in over 30 countries in Africa.

Established in 2010, The Newmark Group is a Pan-African communications and brand positioning firm that leverages the power of brand trust to foster the growth of businesses and organizations. With a footprint spanning the African continent, the Newmark team delivers communication strategies that empower clients to engage their stakeholder ecosystems, while emerging as leaders in their sectors. To this end, Newmark built a local agency group that consistently delivers mission-critical insights, strategies, storytelling and execution.

The Newmark Group provides public relations, media relations, integrated marketing communications, digital and social media, event management, creative content and translation and localization services. With special expertise in the technology, financial services, healthcare, NGO and not-for-profit and agriculture sectors, The Newmark Group has worked with some of the world’s largest brands, including Fortune 500 companies, major philanthropies and multilateral organizations, including such well-known clients as GE, Johnson+Johnson, Motorola, Pfizer, PayPal, Novartis and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to Gilbert Manirakiza, Founder and CEO of The Newmark Group, the firm’s insights and experience in strategy design and execution, stakeholder mapping, thought leadership, media training and content creation make it a powerful partner to clients.

“Since Newmark’s establishment in 2010, our deep desire is to help build a world which provides inclusive prosperity for all. For us, this means a world where individuals and communities are empowered to maximize their potential and chase their dreams. Joining PRGN strengthens our ability to do this, as it enables us to go even further in connecting, empowering and activating brands to become a force for good, not only in Africa, but globally,” said Gilbert Manirakiza.

About the Public Relations Global Network

Founded in 1992 by a group of visionary public relations leaders, PRGN is one of the world’s largest international networks of independent public relations and communications agencies, with approximately 800 professionals in more than 70 locations.

PRGN partners are independent, local, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firms that share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide.

Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN’s local agency network can visit the Agency Directory or contact PRGN’s executive director Gábor Jelinek at gabor.jelinek@prgn.com for more information.

Independent agencies interested in joining the network can visit the member recruitment section of the PRGN website for more information or email its membership chair, David Wills, Senior Vice President of Media Profile, at david.wills@mediaprofile.com.

About Mileage Communications (India) Private Ltd.

Established in 1998, Mileage Communications (India) Private Ltd. is a full-service strategic marketing communications and public relations agency with a network of offices in key Indian cities – New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai – providing countrywide reach. The company is an equity joint venture with Mileage Communications Pte. Ltd. based in Singapore.

Mileage has deep insight into the Indian media and market, and has a dedicated in-house team for digital PR, focusing on new and emerging online media platforms. The company is backed by a proven track record of handling clients from diverse industries.

Specializing in consumer/lifestyle, automobile, tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, with strong relationships within the film and entertainment industry, Mileage Communications India also has in-depth experience in crisis media management, mostly in shipping, energy, offshore and transportation industries.

About The Newmark Group Limited

The Newmark Group is a Pan-African communications and brand positioning firm that leverages the power of brand trust to foster the growth of businesses and organizations. With a footprint spanning the African continent, the Newmark team delivers communication strategies that empower clients to engage their stakeholder ecosystems, while emerging as leaders in their sectors. To this end, Newmark has built an agency group that consistently delivers mission-critical insights, strategies, storytelling and execution.

The Newmark Group works with some of the world’s largest brands, including Fortune 500 companies, major philanthropies and multilateral organizations. The agency prides itself for the work it does with innovative startups that are impacting millions across Africa.

