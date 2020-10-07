Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / PRGX Helps Retailers Optimize Recovery Audit Programs to Maximize Profit Returns and Investment

PRGX Helps Retailers Optimize Recovery Audit Programs to Maximize Profit Returns and Investment

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Webinar offers strategies for retailers to expand audit scope, improve supplier management and accelerate audit timelines

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, announced its recent webinar, “Retail Best Practices for Optimizing your Recovery Audit Program,” is now available here.

Retailers are increasingly using rebates, promotions, discounts and loyalty programs to drive revenue and customer engagement. But it remains a challenge for retailers to track and account for each of these programs within their source-to-pay cycle. While overall sales may increase, valuable profit is left on the table unaccounted for.

PRGX’s “Retail Best Practices for Optimizing your Recovery Audit Program” webinar examines four key areas of a recovery audit and how finance professionals can optimize program performance, specifically:

  • Audit Guidelines and Framework: New standards for audit program procedures that maximize efficiency and returns;
  • The Audit Timeline: Strategies to accelerate retailers’ audit timeline and turnover schedules;
  • Supplier Management: How retailers can remove vendor friction and create collaborative, positive vendor relationships; and
  • Audit Expansion: Emerging audit concepts and processes to expand audit scope.

“Retailer merchandise recovery audits are a powerful tool for retailers to recapture lost profit and optimize source-to-pay performance,” said Alliston Duncan, Senior Audit Director for PRGX. “Our webinar helps retailers ensure they are maximizing the resources and time invested into their recovery audit program, and in turn, the dollars brought back to their bottom lines.”

The webinar, which was hosted on Sept. 24, 2020, is available here: https://www.prgx.com/resources/retail-best-practices-for-optimizing-your-recovery-audit-program/.

About PRGX
PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Media Contact:
Jacob Hamilton
Arketi Group
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.