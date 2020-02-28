PRGX Spotlights Preventative Contract Compliance at eWorld Procurement & Supply Conference

Breaking News
UK forum brings together more than 250 procurement and supply chain professionals to examine industry trends and new technology applications

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced it will be a presenter at eWorld Procurement & Supply in London on March 3, 2020.

Dedicated to exploring the latest trends in procurement, sourcing and supply chain technologies, eWorld Procurement & Supply will cover topics such as technology implementation, change management, on-demand and cloud-based services and global supplier development.

PRGX Senior Audit Director of Contract Compliance Vijay Parekh will deliver a presentation during the conference titled “Contract Compliance: The Power of Prevention.” In addition, PRGX’s Vice President of Sales John Heighway and Client Services Director Paul Redsull will be available to discuss industry trends and how companies can enhance visibility throughout their source-to-pay processes.

“Businesses across the globe want to ensure the integrity of their supply chain and procurement practices,” said Parekh. “A robust contract compliance and recovery audit program is critical to identify revenue leaks and recoup funds to boost your bottom line.”

For more information on PRGX or to schedule a meeting at eWorld Procurement & Supply, please visit: https://www.prgx.com/contact/

About PRGX
PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

