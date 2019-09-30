PRGX volunteers team up to fight food inequality and give back during company “Impact Day”

Recovery audit leader gives back to nonprofits, locally and abroad

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last month, PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX) held the company’s PRGX Impact Day, a day of service for the company’s employees.

PRGX is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services with headquarters in Atlanta. As part of this corporate initiative, employees volunteered with Action Ministries, C3 Ministries and Rise Against Hunger to support their respective efforts to reduce food inequality.

PRGX senior leaders selected volunteer projects with a unifying theme of ending hunger because of its universal connection on a local and global scale.

This year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported that more than 820 million people do not have enough to eat. According to Feeding America’s Hunger in America 2014 report , 1 in 7.5 people, or an estimated 755,400 people, in metro Atlanta and north Georgia turn to food pantries and meal service programs.

“Whether you live in Atlanta or in South Africa, chances are, you know or have seen someone who is struggling with a lack of access to nutritious food options,” said Lynn Howard, Chief Human Resources Officer at PRGX. “Hunger is a universal concern with a global reach. We wanted PRGX Impact Day not only to touch the lives of others in our immediate area, but also to truly make an impact around the world.”

Atlanta employees participated in three Impact Day events in partnership with:

C3 Ministries : Volunteers partnered with C3 Ministries in Marietta to load more than 200 boxes of food for the nonprofit’s weekly evening grocery pick-up for families in need. C3 Ministries food pantry is a partner agency of the Atlanta Community Food Bank that serves over 250 families every Thursday. C3 Ministries food pantry has provided more than 471,000 pounds of food across metro Atlanta.



: Volunteers partnered with C3 Ministries in Marietta to load more than 200 boxes of food for the nonprofit’s weekly evening grocery pick-up for families in need. C3 Ministries food pantry is a partner agency of the Atlanta Community Food Bank that serves over 250 families every Thursday. C3 Ministries food pantry has provided more than 471,000 pounds of food across metro Atlanta. Action Ministries : Employees served lunch to over 50 women and children at Action Ministries’ Women’s Community Kitchen (WCK) in Midtown Atlanta. Action Ministries provides a nutritious weekday meal and fellowship to for low-income and homeless women and children in a safe, nurturing environment. The WCK serves more than 20,000 meals a year and provides resources and education opportunities to help lead people out of poverty.



: Employees served lunch to over 50 women and children at Action Ministries’ Women’s Community Kitchen (WCK) in Midtown Atlanta. Action Ministries provides a nutritious weekday meal and fellowship to for low-income and homeless women and children in a safe, nurturing environment. The WCK serves more than 20,000 meals a year and provides resources and education opportunities to help lead people out of poverty. Rise Against Hunger: In Marietta, employee volunteers assembled more than 3,000 meals at Rise Against Hunger’s Georgia headquarters. The meals will be combined with other volunteer-packed meals for a total of 285,000 meals and shipped directly to a Rise Against Hunger impact area in Belize. Rise Against Hunger is an international hunger relief organization that is working to eradicate world hunger by 2030.

“At Rise Against Hunger, we want to educate people about the reality of suffering, but we want to translate that into action. We enjoy hosting events like these where we educate others, but we also find ways to make it fun and collaborative among the volunteers,” said Michael Ashley, Community Engagement Manager for Rise Against Hunger’s Georgia office. “That’s why, at the end of the meal packing process, we celebrate that the thousands of meals that volunteers have packed are going to people that have an extreme need.”

Additionally, PRGX employees in the United Kingdom and India gave of their time and resources. London employees held a fundraiser at Hyde Park where they raised money for the National Autistic Society. In Pune, India, employees held a clothing drive for local residents who were impacted by recent flooding in the area.

PRGX plans to expand Impact Day to its corporate locations across the globe, including offices in Nashville, Tenn., Canada and France.

About PRGX

PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services. With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 80% of the top 15 global retailers and over 25% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year. The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings. In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients’ financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com .

