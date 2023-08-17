Industry Veteran Brings Deep Strategic and Operational Expertise to the Social Enterprise

Roseville, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRIDE Industries is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Torres-Acosta as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, Logistics, and Engineering & Property Services. In this role, Torres-Acosta will be responsible for the company’s Commercial Facilities Services and Manufacturing and Logistics business operations to meet the organization’s growth goals in support of PRIDE Industries’ mission of creating employment for people with disabilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luis to the PRIDE Industries team,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO at PRIDE Industries. “His extensive background in manufacturing and real estate facilities management, coupled with his commitment to community engagement, make him the ideal candidate to drive the ongoing growth of our commercial business services. We are confident that under his leadership, PRIDE Industries will reach new heights through our positive impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities.”

Torres-Acosta’s background includes more than 28 years of progressive experience in program and facility management, site selection, quality systems, contract negotiation, and developing customized solutions for the entire facilities management lifecycle. His career has spanned many geographies in the U.S., Latin America, and Europe across the following business sectors: industrial and manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, pharmaceutical/biotech, medical devices, aerospace, technology, call centers, commercial and retail, and public sector work at all levels of government. Most recently, for the past 10 years, he has led over 2,500 team members in 13 countries as the head of the Latin America life sciences and healthcare facilities division at Jones Lang LaSalle, the global leader in commercial real estate management services.

“I am honored to join PRIDE Industries and contribute to their mission of creating employment for people with disabilities,” said Torres-Acosta. “I am excited to work alongside the talented team at PRIDE Industries to further the company’s impact. Together, we will continue to empower individuals with disabilities and build a more inclusive workforce.”

Throughout his career, Torres-Acosta has demonstrated a strong commitment to community service, including service on several boards of directors. His professional background in facilities, engineering, and construction has allowed him to support the community in meaningful ways.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

