PRIDE Industries Receives National Recognition As Top Veteran-Friendly Company

The nonprofit social enterprise is awarded Best of the Best by U.S. Veterans Magazine.

Roseville, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For a second consecutive year, PRIDE Industries has been named one of the nation’s Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies by U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM). The distinction publicly recognizes those entities that go above and beyond in their support of our nation’s former military personnel.

“Veterans are entrepreneurial. They’re resilient. And they’ve earned high levels of trust,” said Mona Lisa Faris, President and Publisher at U.S. Veterans Magazine. “This magazine was created to support our troops, and we at USVM are proud to recognize other businesses that are also making veterans a priority.”

As part of its “Best of the Best” evaluation process, USVM polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies on their veteran hiring and career support practices. Using this data as a guide, the magazine selected an elite group of companies that exemplify the magazine’s goal of increasing veteran employment.

“U.S. Veterans Magazine’s recognition of PRIDE Industries once again demonstrates our commitment to seeking and supporting veterans’ employment opportunities,” said Major General (Retired) Casey Blake, Chief Operating Officer at PRIDE Industries. “This is yet another strong validation of our steadfast commitment to gainfully employ veterans who have so faithfully served our nation with distinction and honor.”

PRIDE Industries recognizes that the experience veterans gain serving our country makes them valuable employees. The nonprofit social enterprise, founded in 1966, currently employs hundreds of veterans in all areas of the company and has provided support and services to thousands more in the form of job readiness instruction, career coaching, and job placement assistance.

Resources for veterans include PRIDE Industries’ one-of-a-kind I AM ABLE employment helpline [(844) 426-2253], a dedicated Veterans Liaison, and a Military Skills Translator tool that helps veterans match their skills and talent to a civilian career. PRIDE Industries can also help veterans access paid internships, as well as mentoring and training programs.

“We appreciate all the men and women who have bravely served our country,” said Frank Goehringer, Veterans Liaison at PRIDE Industries. “It is our honor to provide our veteran heroes, military spouses, guard and reserve soldiers, and their families with employment opportunities. Thank you to U.S. Veterans Magazine and to all of our veteran referral partners.”

Founded in 2011, USVM fosters employment and business opportunities within the federal government and corporate America for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, spouses, and veteran business owners. Every year, the magazine carefully evaluates the nation’s employers, initiatives, government agencies, and educational institutions. The information USVM gathers serves as a valuable resource for job seekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies, and consumer groups.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com

About U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM)

The mission of the U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) is simple: open up immediate, lucrative employment, business and supplier opportunities for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, and veteran business owners within the federal government, as well as corporate America. In turn, we link companies and government entities to qualified career and business candidates from the ranks of the nation’s veterans. We provide the latest, most important veteran news, covering virtually every industry, business and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity, as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And, just as importantly, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. USVM is a WBENC and DOBE-certified company. Learn more at https://usveteransmagazine.com

###

