Roseville, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For a third consecutive year, PRIDE Industries has earned the designation of VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer. This honor, part of the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards, recognizes the organization’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting military veterans and the military-connected community.

“PRIDE Industries stands out from the pack as one of the best employers nationwide for veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes. “The number of organizations participating in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards more than doubled since last year – but even in this highly competitive environment, PRIDE Industries distinguished itself as a leader among employers of military veterans and should be commended.”

PRIDE Industries offers multiple employment resources for military veterans, including its one-of-a-kind I AM ABLE employment helpline [(844) 426-2253], a dedicated Veterans Liaison, and a Military Skills Translator tool that helps veterans match their skills and talent to a civilian career. In addition, PRIDE Industries can help veterans access paid internships, as well as mentoring and training programs. And through its Workforce Inclusion services, it helps other companies increase their hiring of diverse candidates, including veterans.

“Receiving the VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer rating once again demonstrates our commitment to providing employment opportunities to military veterans,” said Aaron Thrum, Veterans Liaison at PRIDE Industries. “We continue to strengthen our longstanding relationship with veterans, and we are profoundly appreciative of this recognition.”

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers’ policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

Participating organizations included companies of all sizes, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities, all of which demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses.

PRIDE Industries recognizes that the experience veterans gain by serving our country makes them valuable employees. The organization currently employs hundreds of veterans in all areas of the company and has provided support and services to thousands more in the form of coaching, ensuring job readiness, and providing employment placement assistance.

“This award really belongs to the military veterans and their spouses,” said Thrum. “These dedicated men and women not only volunteered to serve our country, but now continue to contribute by working in the civilian sector of our economy. Veterans truly do represent one of our nation’s richest groups of talent.”

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com.

About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the twice-yearly Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans. As the world’s first resource for U.S. veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families. “SERVING THOSE WHO SERVED” – VETS Indexes provide a social and governance impact via those public companies that support the hiring and professional development of our military veterans.

