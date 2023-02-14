The collaboration features explanatory videos, interactive models, clinical content & self-assessment exercises

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Primal Pictures is partnering with the Anatomical Society to launch its latest anatomy education resource: Primal’s Anatomy Learning Outcomes for Medicine. This dynamic collection of video lectures from 50-plus international experts and accompanying 3D human anatomy and physiology digital resources is engineered for mastery of medical education. Anatomy Learning Outcomes for Medicine combines the more than 100-year legacy of the prestigious Anatomical Society and its world-standard syllabus of required anatomical knowledge with Primal’s human anatomy model built from real human cadavers and scans — the most medically accurate on the market.

“We’re thrilled to offer this revolutionary product to today’s medical students and educators,” said Lorna Wilson, Primal Pictures’ product director. “We’d like to thank the Anatomical Society for the wealth of experience, care and dedication that went into originally creating their learning outcomes. It’s a perfect collaboration for bringing the content to life, and one that will have an immediate impact in academia.”

The Anatomical Society’s learning outcomes include 156 anatomy lessons that every medical student should learn by graduation, and that are required to safely practice medicine. This Core Regional Anatomy Syllabus for Undergraduate Medicine is applicable to all medical programs, providing a checklist that helps institutions meet the training standards demanded by the clinical world.

“I’m excited about this project as it combines Primal Pictures’ more than 30-year history of providing excellent anatomical resources with the Anatomical Society’s meticulously researched and revised learning outcomes,” said Professor Tracey Wilkinson, president of the Anatomical Society. “It provides students with very specific, directed areas in which they can concentrate and learn through credible, verified content that isn’t found just by searching online — which should make this fascinating subject more accessible for all.”

Primal’s Anatomy Learning Outcomes for Medicine — hosted on Primal’s Anatomy.tv platform — amplifies anatomy learning for both students and educators. It bridges the gap between textbook and patient with trustworthy content, is fully embeddable into a learning management system or virtual learning environment and provides focus on exactly what students need to learn to make anatomy less daunting.

Contact info@primalpictures.com for a demo or free trial.

About Primal Pictures

Powering Anatomy.tv, Primal Pictures, part of the Citeline portfolio of solutions and services for the life sciences, is the only complete and medically accurate digital human 3D model based on real body scans and imaging data. For more than 30 years, Primal’s award-winning software has been used by millions of educators, students, and practitioners in over 1,500 institutions across more than 150 countries. Primal’s learning solutions meet the needs of any educational program with an anatomy component, including medicine, nursing, dentistry, physical therapy/rehabilitation, occupational therapy, and sports medicine. Learn more at PrimalPictures.com.

About the Anatomical Society

The Anatomical Society aims to promote, develop and advance research and education in all aspects of anatomical science. The Anatomical Society achieves these aims by organizing scientific meetings; publishing the Journal of Anatomy and Aging Cell; and making annual awards of Ph.D. studentships, grants and prizes. The society has links with anatomical societies in the United States (American Association for Anatomy), in Europe (including Sociedad Anatómica Española, Anatomische Gesellschaft, and the Turkish Society of Anatomy and Clinical Anatomy) and is a member of the International Federation of Associations of Anatomists and of the European Federation for Experimental Morphology. Learn more at Anatsoc.org.uk.

Primal Pictures PR contact:

Helen Olivares

helen.olivares@primalpictures.com

+1 802-310-0216