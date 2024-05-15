As they move toward facing off on the debate stage next month, President Biden and former President Trump are exhibiting signs of weakness in their 2024 election rematch – as they both apparently struggle to lock up their base voters.

More than two months after she dropped out of the Republican presidential nomination race, zombie candidate Nikki Haley is still grabbing sizable support in the GOP primaries at the expense of Trump.

And Biden is continuing to deal with a persisten

[Read Full story at source]