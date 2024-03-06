Alabama voters shook up the state’s congressional delegation Tuesday, throwing out one Republican incumbent and sending four candidates to runoffs in a district redrawn by a federal court to give Black voters greater opportunity to elect a representative of their choice.

Republican Rep. Barry Moore won an unusual and closely fought primary in the 1st Congressional District against fellow GOP Rep. Jerry Carl. After the courts overhauled the district lines, Moore was drawn out of the 2nd

