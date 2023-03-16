The public health platform meets security, privacy, and compliance requirements for preeminent industry certification

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Primary.Health , a software platform for public health and digital diagnostics outside the clinic, announced today that its systems and platform have earned HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification, the highest level of information protection and compliance assurance. Specifically, HITRUST certifies that Primary.Health’s systems residing at Amazon Web Services comply with all U.S. HIPAA security regulations and PCI, ISO 27001 and NIST security standards. Primary.Health’s diagnostic technology and data have been recognized as meeting key healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information.

According to HITRUST, this milestone puts Primary.Health in a select group of organizations worldwide that have earned HITRUST certification. It validates that Primary.Health is meeting critical compliance requirements across a wide range of industry standards and frameworks, as well as federal and state regulations.

“Technology gives us power through information, but that means nothing if data is not secure. Our HITRUST Certification validates our system to protect customer data. Secure data enables us to provide diagnostic solutions for large public and private organizations committed to protecting their populations,” noted Toni Nandwana, CISO at Primary.Health.

The HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls by including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach.

HITRUST certification provides the highest level of assurance for the healthcare industry, which has greater risk exposure for patient data and systems due to protected health information, data volumes, regulatory compliance, and other risk factors.

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “Primary.Health’s HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

HITRUST certification required a comprehensive review of Primary.Health’s platform, data storage environments, and software in conjunction with their Information Security Management Program (ISMP), policies and procedures, and continuous training requirements for all staff.

“Primary.Health is committed to the highest level of security for our data and broader software,” Nandwana said. “This HITRUST certification assures our partners that Primary.Health is committed to leading in info risk management, compliance and data protection.”

About Primary.Health

Primary.Health is powering the decentralization of care in public health. With access to easy and affordable diagnostics, Primary.Health is helping community leaders to reduce administrative burden, automate clinical workflows and integrate with the healthcare ecosystem. Primary.Health provides program management software and program design services enabling schools, public health, pharmacies, employers, and communities to remain safe and healthy. Primary.Health powers 10,000 sites across the U.S. and has helped to administer over 13 million tests and over 1.5 million vaccines. Through our work with the largest, most complex organizations at the height of the pandemic, Primary has earned the experience and trust to provide superior diagnostic testing for flu, COVID-19, STI, HIV, RSV and other conditions that threaten population health. Contact us today to learn more at https://primary.health/.

Media:

Ali Nix

Primary.Health

Primary.health@highwirepr.com