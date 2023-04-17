Evanston, Illinois, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prime Dumpster is delighted to announce that it has launched new porta potty rentals that are available nationwide. These construction porta potty rentals are ideal for construction projects that don’t have access to adequate plumbing. The porta potty rentals make it easier for construction workers to have a sanitary and comfortable work environment. The porta potty is well-known as a portable toilet that provides convenient solutions for people in remote areas that don’t have access to adequate plumbing.

Prime Dumpster provides excellent porta potty rentals that are in compliance with OSHA regulations. Customers can rent the portable toilets for about 28 days and they can choose to get weekly or bi-weekly sanitation services to maintain them. There is a wide variety of portable toilets to choose from. Whether customers are looking for deluxe restrooms with built-in sinks, or standard restrooms with separate, external sinks, Prime Dumpster has just what you need.

All About the Porta Potty Rentals

Customers have a large selection of portable toilet rental options to consider. Depending on the type of project they’re undertaking, customers may have differing needs, and Prime Dumpster endeavors to provide the most cost-effective and efficient solutions.

Customers can choose from the following options:

Standard portable toilets Deluxe portable toilets ADA portable toilets

The standard portable toilets have a sit-down toilet and toilet paper that measure about 90 inches tall x 45 inches wide. These are the simplest types of porta potty rentals and customers can choose to get the standard ones with urinals or hand sanitizer stations inside depending on their preference.

The ADA portable toilet follows ADA standard regulations and accommodates full size wheel chairs. This is an excellent option for customers who want to have wheel chair accessible portable toilets.

A deluxe portable toilet includes a handwash station inside the unit. Though it is quite similar to the standard porta potty, the deluxe one has more space and the handwash station is a part of the unit instead of being a separate entity outside of the portable toilet.

There are portable hand wash stations available for rent as well. These portable hand wash stations are self-contained and come with a water tank, soap, fresh water, and even paper towels. This type of hand wash station works well for customers who go for the standard portable toilet option and want their workers to share the handwash stations.

Customers can choose which portable toilet they would like to use depending on their specific needs. Prime Dumpster Inc has excellent options for them to choose from to ensure that they get the best possible porta potty rental services. Customers can expect to get fast and friendly service from the knowledgeable staff at Prime Dumpster.

About Prime Dumpster

Prime Dumpster’s services makes the process of ordering portable toilets quick and easy. All customers need to do is make a call to their team and they’ll get a scheduled time for the portable toilet to be delivered. Prime Dumpster Incorporated prides itself on providing great customer service and offering fast deliveries to its diverse clientele. Customers can expect to have easy pickup, a favorable rental period, and friendly customer service.

Prime Dumpster Inc. has an excellent team that handles scheduling, maintenance, pick up, and deliveries. The team offers free quotes and transparent pricing that improves the customer service. Customers will receive 24/7 support so that customers can receive all the attention they need.

