Prime Focus Technologies Inks Deal with Channel 4

Opens New Media Centre in UK

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) has signed a strategic deal with UK’s public service broadcaster, Channel 4 for managing media processing and centralised content operations using its flagship product, CLEAR™ Media ERP.

PFT will manage the following for Channel 4 – (1) media processing activities including ingest, content re-mediation, media management, content aggregation, quality assurance and processing functions within Channel 4’s content workflow; (2) Online services including DRM, VoD transcoding, packaging & delivery, simulcast and live to VoD. PFT will be responsible for providing all the content for Channel 4’s online presence, both on Channel 4’s own ‘All4’ platform, as well as 3rd party platforms.

As a single software combining MAM capabilities with Work Order Management, CLEAR will enable Channel 4 to manage end-to-end media operations, including assets, resources, tasks and workflows. CLEAR’s best-in-class task management framework will improve collaboration across all internal and external stakeholders, including Channel 4’s Access services and Playout partners.

“We are delighted to be forming this new partnership with PFT, a company which shares Channel 4’s innovative spirit,” said Keith Underwood, COO, Channel 4. “PFT has proven experience of managing content operations for major international broadcasters, and we look forward to working with them to establish their new UK base.”

“We are excited to collaborate with a revered broadcaster like Channel 4, and the engagement marks a major landmark in our incredible journey of growth in the UK. We were chosen through a diligent evaluation process and look forward to delivering exceptional business value on the back of our automation-led technology and Cloud-enabled media services,” said Nick Kaimakami, Senior Vice President & Head – EMEA, Prime Focus Technologies. “To support our engagement with Channel 4, we will be creating job opportunities in the UK, and look forward to working with some of the best talent in the region.”

PFT also announced the launch of a Media Centre in the UK, which will act as the hub of centralised content operations for Channel 4. This new location will strengthen PFT’s presence in the UK and enable them to offer extensive local support to Channel 4.

CLEAR has been deployed successfully on Cloud for the last eleven years. It automates the content supply chain, and currently manages 1.5 million hours of content across 220+ multi-cloud locations. CLEAR helps content creators enhance efficiencies, lower costs and realise new monetisation opportunities.

PFT will be showcasing CLEAR with the latest powerful updates at IBC 2019 – Booth #7.C05.

Think Automation. Think CLEAR.

About Channel 4:

Channel 4 is a publicly-owned yet commercially-funded public service broadcaster and has a remit to be innovative, experimental and distinctive. Its public ownership and not-for-profit status ensure all profit generated by its commercial activity is directly reinvested back into the delivery of its public service remit. As a publisher-broadcaster, Channel 4 is also required to commission UK content from the independent production sector and currently works with around 300 creative companies across the UK every year. In addition to the main Channel 4 service, its portfolio includes: E4, More4, Film4, 4Music, 4seven, Channel4.com and digital service All 4.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR™ for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. It offers broadcasters, studios, brands and service providers transformational solutions that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating the supply chain and managing their business of content better.

PFT works with major M&E companies like Turner, PBS, Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Hearst, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Starz Media (a Lionsgate company), Showtime, A+E Networks, Complex Networks, HBO, IFC Films, FX Networks, Miramax, CNBC Africa, TERN International, Sony Music, Google, YouTube, Novi Digital – Hotstar, Amazon, HOOQ, Viacom’s Voot, Cricket Australia, BCCI, Indian Premier League and The Associated Press.

PFT is the technology subsidiary of Prime Focus, the global leader in M&E industry services. For more information visit www.primefocustechnologies.com

Press Contacts:

T Shobhana

Vice President & Global Head, Marketing

[email protected]