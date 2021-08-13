Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. Schedules 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Ontario, CA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. announced its 2nd-quarter 2021 financial results today, August 13, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on August 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the 2nd-quarter results.

To access the conference call, please dial (334) 777-6978 (U.S.) or (800) 367-2403 (toll-free) and reference Conference ID number 8375858. The number should be dialed five-ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

For those who are unable to listen to the conference call, there will be a replay available through Wednesday, June 9, 2021, which can be accessed by dialing (719) 457-0820 (U.S.) or (888) 203-1112 (toll-free), passcode 8375858.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com

CONTACT: Elizabeth Nikels Prime Healthcare 909-235-4305 [email protected]