— Presented new preclinical research across multiple programs, including proof-of-concept data from in vivo rodent and large animal studies, as well as updates on proprietary delivery systems —

— Shared detailed safety evaluation of lead Prime Editors across multiple programs; preliminary off-target analyses did not identify off-target editing, supporting potential best-in-class safety profile —

— Received U.S. FDA Rare Pediatric Drug designation for PM359 for CGD; initiated IND-enabling studies and remain on track to file IND application in 2024 —

— Further extended intellectual property portfolio; U.S. PTO issued Prime Medicine’s third patent, No. 11,795,452 —

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today reported financial results and provided business updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“In recent weeks, we announced compelling preclinical data across our pipeline, including our first in vivo demonstration of Prime Editing in non-human primates. The consistency of these data provides proof-of-concept that our technology can precisely and efficiently edit across a range of target tissues, correcting pathogenic mutations at levels that may be sufficient to reverse disease manifestations across severe genetic conditions,” said Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine. “We also shared presentations detailing the power of our proprietary delivery systems, as well as new off-target analyses demonstrating the potentially best-in-class safety profile of Prime Editors. Together, these encouraging results mark meaningful progress toward the clinic and support our strategy of simultaneously advancing multiple programs forward. We look forward to leveraging the modularity of our platform, as well as our many clinical, manufacturing and regulatory learnings, to inform further development of our pipeline with the goal of delivering one-time, curative therapies to transform the lives of patients with a wide spectrum of debilitating diseases.”

Recent Business Updates

Prime Medicine is advancing a strategic pipeline of eighteen programs. The Company is initially focused on indications with the opportunity for the fastest, most direct path to the clinic and technical success in humans, as well as indications that cannot be treated using other gene editing approaches.

Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD)

In August 2023, Prime Medicine received Rare Pediatric Drug designation (RPDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for PM359. The FDA grants RPDD to medicines intended for the treatment of serious and life-threatening diseases that primarily affect children ages 18 years or younger and fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Companies that receive approval for a New Drug Application or Biologics License Application for a rare pediatric disease may be eligible to receive a voucher for priority review of a subsequent marketing application for a different product. The priority review voucher may be used by the Company or sold to a third party.

Glycogen Storage Disease 1b (GSD1b)

In October 2023, Prime Medicine presented new in vivo data at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2023 Congress, demonstrating the ability of Prime Editors to precisely correct one of the most prevalent disease-causing mutations of GSD1b in both non-human primate (NHP) and mouse models. In these preclinical studies using single lipid nanoparticle (LNP) administration, Prime Editors showed up to 50% whole liver precise editing in NHPs (resulting in up to 83% of the key target cells, liver hepatocytes, edited), with no observed safety concerns. In addition, no detectable off-target effects were observed following a comprehensive in vitro off-target screening analysis. These data, the first evidence of Prime Editing in NHPs, provide proof-of-concept for Prime Medicine’s LNP liver-targeted delivery approach and support the further advancement of the Company’s Prime Editors for liver-targeted programs. Read the full data here.

Retinitis Pigmentosa / Rhodopsin

In October 2023, Prime Medicine presented new in vivo data at the International Symposium on Retinal Degeneration, demonstrating that Prime Editors can efficiently and precisely correct the predominant mutations that cause rhodopsin associated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (RHO adRP). In preclinical studies, single Prime Editors showed up to 70% precise correction in photoreceptors, as well as favorable tolerability. These data suggest that Prime Medicine’s proprietary dual adeno-associated virus platform can effectively deliver Prime Editors to the eye, with the potential to treat a range of retinal diseases. Read the full data here.

Additional Pipeline and Prime Editing Platform Updates

Prime Medicine presented additional preclinical data across its Prime Editing pipeline and technology at several healthcare industry conferences in October and has plans to share additional abstracts at medical meetings before year-end. Highlights of the conference presentations included: An overview of Prime Medicine’s comprehensive suite of assays to identify potential off-target events, which has been expanded to include new, unbiased genome-wide tools. These analyses continue to demonstrate minimal to no detectable off-target edits, chromosomal rearrangements or translocations. These preliminary analyses, across multiple editing programs, suggest potentially best-in-class safety; The first presentation on Prime Medicine’s universal LNP-RNA platform designed to deliver Prime Editors to correct pathogenic mutations in the liver; An update on using Prime Editors for the potential treatment of repeat expansion diseases, including an update on Fragile X syndrome; and Initial proof-of-concept data for Prime Medicine’s hotspot approach to developing Prime Editors to correct the CFTR gene in patients with Cystic Fibrosis, as well as new detail on Prime Medicine’s LNP and all-RNA delivery approaches for the lung.

In December, Prime Medicine will present preclinical data showcasing the potential of the PASSIGE platform to multiplex edit CAR-T cells at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, being held December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, CA. Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Multiplex Prime Editing and PASSIGE for Non-Viral Generation of an Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Product

Date & Time: Monday, December 11, 6-8 PM PT

Room: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Session Title: Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational

Presenter: Emily Pomeroy

Corporate

In October 2023, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Prime Medicine’s third patent, No. 11,795,452, “Methods and Compositions for Editing Nucleotide Sequences,” which covers Prime Editing systems that include a PEgRNA, Prime Editor protein, and, optionally, a recombinase.

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

Year-to-date, Prime Medicine continues to make significant progress, executing against key initiatives to drive its Prime Editing platform forward. The Company initiated IND-enabling studies for PM359 in CGD, and expanded preclinical proof-of-concept data in vivo and in vitro across several programs and target tissue types. In addition, as evidenced by in vivo data shared in recent presentations, Prime Medicine continues to optimize its non-viral and viral delivery systems, and to demonstrate excellent off-target profiles for its Prime Editing programs.

Prime Medicine expects the following activities and next steps to drive the Prime Editing platform forward in the coming months:

Pipeline

Complete first IND filing as early as 2024 with additional IND filings anticipated in 2025.

Platform

Expand Prime Editing using proprietary recombinase technologies for new and existing programs.

Maximize Prime Editing’s broad therapeutic potential and create value through strategic business development that extends the reach and impact of Prime Editing to areas beyond Prime Medicine’s current areas of focus.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $41.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $25.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to increases in lab supplies, personnel, and facilities costs as the Company continues to expand and build out its R&D activities and function.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $41.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $25.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to increases in lab supplies, personnel, and facilities costs as the Company continues to expand and build out its R&D activities and function. G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $6.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in professional and consultant costs and personnel costs primarily attributable to the build-out of the Company’s G&A team to support its R&D function.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $6.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in professional and consultant costs and personnel costs primarily attributable to the build-out of the Company’s G&A team to support its R&D function. Net Loss : Net loss was $50.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $29.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

: Net loss was $50.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $29.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Cash Position: As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, investments and restricted cash were $178.8 million, as compared to $307.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

Financial Guidance

Based on its current operating plans, Prime Medicine expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2023, will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the end of 2024.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) (in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash, cash equivalents, and investments 165,317 293,921 Total assets 239,145 360,314 Total liabilities 45,188 44,044 Total stockholders’ equity 193,957 316,270