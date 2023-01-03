CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced that Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine, will present a corporate overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. PT (11:15 a.m. ET) in San Francisco, CA.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Events section of the Company’s website at www.primemedicine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Prime Medicine website for 30 days following the presentation.

