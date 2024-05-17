HOUSTON, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) Announces First Quarter Results:

Oil and gas production volumes for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Quarter ended March 31, Increase Increase 2024 2023 Oil production (barrels) 431,000 193,000 238,000 123 % Natural gas production (Mcf) 1,157,000 801,000 356,000 44 % Natural gas liquids production (barrels) 206,000 106,000 100,000 94 %

Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $332,896,000 compared to $288,568,000 at December 31, 2023.

Quarter ended March 31, Increase Increase 2024 2023 Revenues (in thousands) $ 42,990 $ 22,815 $ 20,175 88 % Net Income (in thousands) $ 11,319 $ 1,410 $ 9,909 703 % Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 6.27 $ 0.75 $ 5.52 736 % Diluted $ 4.41 $ 0.53 $ 3.88 732 % Shares Used in Calculation of: Basic EPS 1,806,687 1,888,895 Diluted EPS 2,565,951 2,647,220

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company actively engaged in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and providing oilfield services, primarily in Texas. The Company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PNRG. If you have any questions on this release, please contact Connie Ng at (713) 735-0000 ext 6416.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes”, “projects” and “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from what is expressed or forecast in such statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of drilling cost overruns and technical difficulties, volatility of oil and gas prices, competition, risks inherent in the Company’s oil and gas operations, the inexact nature of interpretation of seismic and other geological and geophysical data, imprecision of reserve estimates, and the Company’s ability to replace and expand oil and gas reserves. Accordingly, stockholders and potential investors are cautioned that certain events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.