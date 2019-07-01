PrimeMyBody Launches VERB’s Interactive Video CRM at Momentum 2019 in Austin, Texas

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) (“VERB”), a leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing applications and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, today announced that its customer, PrimeMyBody, a global health and wellness company focused on hemp-based products, unveiled its new mobile sales application and digital platform provided by VERB at the company’s Momentum 2019 event, on June 27-29, 2019 at the Fairmont Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas. McKinley Oswald, President of VERB Direct, spoke at the event and introduced the platform to an estimated 1,500 PrimeMyBody sales representatives. Click below to watch the interactive video.

The new mobile sales app on VERB’s digital platform will provide PrimeMyBody distributors and sales representatives with the ability to grow their business quickly and effectively. The custom-branded mobile app allows distributors to share product samples and personalized interactive tagg videos, and create and manage custom drip email campaigns with clients and prospects. The platform also facilitates tracking and measurement of customer engagement through simple, yet detailed analytics, among other business-building features.

“Thousands of PrimeMyBody distributors are excited to begin using the new VERB app and platform,” stated McKinley Oswald. “This app will dramatically enhance customer relationship management, facilitating measured, effective communication to grow sales. VERB delivers innovative, custom-tailored solutions for direct sales representatives that drive business growth.”

“We spent the past 8-9 months analyzing all of the apps in the industry. After all of our research we chose VERB because they are the leading provider. VERB has a technology that no one out there has,” stated Paul Rogers, PrimeMyBody CEO. “This will be an important tool to help all of our field reps grow their businesses around the world.”

Brian Cummings, Co-founder and CMO of PrimeMyBody, added, “I was tasked as the project manager to find a platform that would provide a solution at the forefront of technology for our affiliates. We spent months and months researching and viewing demos. In the end we selected the VERB app due to the simplicity of the UI/UX, the power of the sampling system, and the amazing interactive video technology.”

About PrimeMyBody

A recognized leader in the national and global hemp industry, PrimeMyBody specializes in premium hemp and plant-based wellness products created from ethically-grown botanical ingredients that are formulated with highly efficient delivery methods. PrimeMyBody’s supplement product categories include hemp-derived extract tinctures, hemp-infused skin-care products, a nutraceutical protein supplement, and a hemp extract line for pets.

The company’s flagship product, RECEPT broad spectrum hemp extract, sets a new standard in the hemp market. Third-party tested for quality assurance; RECEPT is made from 100% organically grown hemp phytocompounds and utilizes proprietary sonicated nano delivery technology that maximizes cellular absorption.

PrimeMyBody’s affiliate marketing business model provides business and compensation opportunities for people who have an interest and passion for sharing and selling PrimeMyBody products. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, PrimeMyBody services e-commerce sales throughout the United States, Japan, and Taiwan. Further global operation expansion plans into markets such as Canada, Mexico, and the EU are currently underway.

For more information visit www.primemybody.com .

About VERB Technology Company, Inc.

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in sales and marketing applications utilizing its proprietary interactive video data collection and analysis technology. Following its successful acquisition of Utah-based Sound Concepts, the leading provider of digital tech-based marketing and customer relationship management applications for the direct sales, network marketing and affiliate marketing industries, the newly combined company provides next-generation customer relationship management (“CRM”), lead generation, and video marketing software applications. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. To create and ‘tagg’ your own videos that you can share and post to social, try taggLITE, available for FREE on our website.

For more information, please visit: www.myverb.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

