Primo Water Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Sales and Profitability In-Line with Company Expectations

Updates 2019 Annual Outlook

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Primo Water Corporation (Nasdaq: PRMW) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Business Highlights:

Net sales of $79.3 million

Exchange net sales increased 5.0% to $21.0 million

Record Dispenser sell-thru units of 218,000

U.S. Exchange same-store sales unit growth of 13.4%

(All comparisons above are with respect to the second quarter ended June 30, 2018)

“Our team continued to execute on our strategic initiatives in the second quarter with net sales and profitability in-line with our expectations,” commented Matt Sheehan, Primo Water’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Exchange and Dispenser businesses continue to grow while we made progress to improve operations in the Refill business, which resulted in a sequential improvement over the first quarter. Going forward, we expect continued strong growth in our Exchange and Dispenser businesses in the second half of 2019 from our marketing initiatives as well as location expansion. In Refill, we expect the operational and marketing initiatives to continue to drive same-store sales improvements. Lastly, I am excited about new promotional activities in the second half of 2019 that we believe will drive future growth.”

Second Quarter Results

Net sales were $79.3 million compared to $75.8 million for the prior year quarter, and near the high-end of our expectations. Dispenser segment net sales were $16.0 million compared to $11.1 million for the prior year quarter, driven by consumer demand, or sell-thru of 218,000 units. Exchange net sales increased to $21.0 million from $20.0 million for the prior year quarter, driven by continued strength in U.S. same-store unit sales, which increased to 13.4%. Refill net sales decreased to $42.3 million from $44.7 million for the prior year quarter, primarily due to fewer locations and lower overall sales volumes.

Gross margin percentage was 26.6%, compared to 30.4% for the prior year quarter. The decrease was a result of the increase in sales mix for Dispensers, which represented 20.2% of total sales compared to 14.6% in the prior year quarter, as well as lower margins in Refill and Exchange. Dispenser gross margin for the quarter increased to 10.2% from 9.9%. Exchange gross margin decreased to 30.7% from 32.5%, primarily related to the investments the Company is making in the free water program, which it believes is driving the growth in both Dispensers and Exchange. Refill gross margin for the quarter decreased to 30.7% from 34.6%, as a result of the lower volume and incremental operating costs related to addressing downtime.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $8.8 million from $9.6 million for the prior year quarter, primarily due to reduced employee-related costs.

Interest expense decreased to $2.7 million from $11.2 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the refinancing of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness in June 2018, which resulted in reduced indebtedness and lower interest rates under the current credit facility compared to the prior credit arrangements.

U.S. GAAP net income was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, was $3.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $4.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, was $13.4 million compared to $15.0 million for the prior year quarter.

Outlook

For the full year 2019, given the retail headwinds, along with new promotional activities the Company now expects net sales to be in the range of $312.0 million to $320.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $56.0 million to $58.0 million.

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects net sales of $84.0 million to $87.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million to $18.0 million.

The Company does not provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA, net income, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted adjusted EBITDA and net income metrics without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates, which include interest expense and special items. These items, among others, are not within the Company’s control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.



Conference Call and Webcast

About Primo Water Corporation

Primo Water Corporation (Nasdaq: PRMW) is an environmentally and ethically responsible company with the purpose of inspiring healthier lives through better water. Primo is North America’s leading single source provider of water dispensers, multi-gallon purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water. Primo’s Dispensers, Exchange and Refill products are available in approximately 45,000 retail locations and online throughout the United States and Canada. For more information and to learn more about Primo Water, please visit our website at www.primowater.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements include the Company’s financial guidance; our belief that operational and marketing initiatives will continue to drive same-store sales improvements; our belief that new promotional activities will drive future growth; and our expectations regarding our Dispenser, Exchange and Refill business for the balance of 2019. These statements can otherwise be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Owing to the uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, actual results could differ materially from those stated herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the loss of major retail customers of the Company or the reduction in volume or change in timing of purchases by major retail customers; the consolidation of retail customers and disruption of the retail business model; lower than anticipated consumer and retailer acceptance of and demand for the Company’s products and services; difficulties realizing expected growth in Refill sales volume and net sales from operational issues related to downtime of certain Refill machines, and the potential that increases in Refill prices will be offset by lower Refill sales volume; the highly competitive environment in which we operate and the entry of a competitor with greater resources into the marketplace; risks that we may incur operating losses in the future; competition and other business conditions in the water and water dispenser industries in general; adverse changes in the Company’s relationships with its independent bottlers, distributors and suppliers in its Exchange business; the potential that our distributors do not perform to our retailers’ expectations, that we may have difficulty managing our distributor operations or that we or our distributors are not able to manage our growth effectively; our inability to obtain capital when desired on favorable terms, if at all, and the potential dilution such capital acquisition may have on our existing stockholders; the loss of key Company personnel; risks related to fluctuations in currency exchange rates and international political uncertainties, particularly with China; risks associated with the Company’s potential expansion into international markets, and our recent entrance into a partnership with a third party in Mexico related to Mexico refill operations, that could be harmful to our business and operations; recently imposed tariffs that cover certain of our products, the potential for increases in existing tariffs or new tariffs, which may materially adversely affect our business, and other potential changes in international trade relations implemented by the U.S. presidential administration; risks related to contamination of the water we sell; the risks posed to our Refill business by electrical outages, localized municipal tap water system shut-downs, “boil water” directives or increases in the cost of electricity or municipal tap water; the misuse of components of our Dispensers by end users; interruption or disruption of our supply chain, distribution channels, bottling and distribution network or third-party service providers; the Company’s experiencing product liability, product recall or higher than anticipated rates of sales returns associated with product quality or safety issues; dependence on key management information systems; risks related to cyber breaches, cybersecurity lapses or a failure or corruption of one or more of our key information technology systems, networks, processes, associated sites or service providers, and our ability to maintain confidential or credit card information of third parties or other private data relating to the Company, its employees or any third party; changes related to the phase-out of LIBOR; risks related to inventory loss and theft of inventory and cash; the impact of impairment of intangibles on our results of operations; risks related to the brand unification in our Refill segment; our ability to effectively implement certain strategic marketing and brand activation strategies, the incurrence of potentially significant and unanticipated costs, resources and time associated with the development and implementation of new marketing and brand activation strategies, and the risk that such strategies are ultimately ineffective; our ability to build and maintain our brand image and corporate reputation; the Company’s inability to efficiently expand operations and capacity to meet growth; the Company’s inability to develop, introduce and produce new product offerings within the anticipated timeframe or at all; general economic conditions; the possible adverse effects that decreased discretionary consumer spending may have on the Company’s business; risks related to acquisitions and investments in new product lines, business or technologies; risks related to activist stockholders, including the incurrence of substantial costs, diversion of management’s attention and resources and the related impacts on our business; changes in the regulatory framework governing the Company’s business; significant liabilities or costs associated with litigation or other legal proceedings; the possibility that our ability to use our net operating loss carryforwards in the United States may be limited; the restrictions imposed upon our business as a result of the restrictive covenants contained in our credit agreements; the Company’s inability to comply with its covenants in its credit facility; the possibility that we may fail to generate sufficient cash flow to service our debt obligations; the negative effects that global capital and credit market issues may have on our liquidity; the costs of borrowing on our operations as well as other risks described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 6, 2019 and its subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s analysis as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to revise these statements to reflect subsequent developments, other than in its regular, quarterly earnings releases or as otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, the Company provides investors with information related to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, which are not financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net (loss) income before depreciation and amortization; interest expense, net; income tax benefit; change in fair value of warrant liability; non-cash, stock-based compensation expense; special items; and impairment charges and other. Adjusted net income is defined as net (loss) income less income tax benefit; change in fair value of warrant liability; non-cash, stock-based compensation expense; special items; impairment charges and other; and debt refinancing costs. The Company believes these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management, investors and financial analysts regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are also presented to the Company’s Board of Directors and adjusted EBITDA is used in its credit agreements.

Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-U.S. GAAP measures exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations.

FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW

Primo Water Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 79,261 $ 75,802 $ 149,308 $ 149,461 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales 58,203 52,729 109,724 106,150 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,768 10,010 19,096 19,285 Special items 1,152 410 1,413 487 Depreciation and amortization 7,292 6,114 13,845 12,171 Loss on disposal of property and equipment and other 252 111 327 244 Total operating costs and expenses 75,667 69,374 144,405 138,337 Income from operations 3,594 6,838 4,903 11,609 Interest expense, net 2,721 11,158 5,302 16,444 Income (loss) before income taxes 873 (4,320 ) (399 ) (4,835 ) Income tax benefit – (4,771 ) – (6,496 ) Net income (loss) $ 873 $ 451 $ (399 ) $ 1,661 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 40,389 35,920 40,342 34,549 Diluted 41,043 37,232 40,342 35,836

Primo Water Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Segment net sales Refill $ 42,276 $ 44,736 $ 80,601 $ 86,211 Exchange 21,003 20,007 40,355 38,265 Dispensers 15,982 11,059 28,352 24,985 Total net sales $ 79,261 $ 75,802 $ 149,308 $ 149,461 Segment income from operations Refill 11,477 13,894 21,561 25,478 Exchange 5,894 6,030 11,362 11,293 Dispensers 1,125 842 1,709 1,986 Corporate (6,206 ) (7,293 ) (14,144 ) (14,246 ) Special items (1,152 ) (410 ) (1,413 ) (487 ) Depreciation and amortization (7,292 ) (6,114 ) (13,845 ) (12,171 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment and other (252 ) (111 ) (327 ) (244 ) $ 3,594 $ 6,838 $ 4,903 $ 11,609 Segment gross margin: Refill 30.7 % 34.6 % 30.4 % 33.1 % Exchange 30.7 % 32.5 % 30.8 % 32.0 % Dispensers 10.2 % 9.9 % 9.4 % 10.1 % Total gross margin 26.6 % 30.4 % 26.5 % 29.0 % Other: Exchange U.S. same-store unit growth 13.4 % 9.7 % 13.5 % 9.6 % Refill five-gallon equivalent units 22,837 24,353 43,282 48,336 Exchange five-gallon equivalent units 4,369 4,076 8,463 7,792 Sell-thru of Dispenser units 218 185 403 380

Primo Water Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value data) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,277 $ 7,301 Accounts receivable, net 24,634 19,179 Inventories 13,742 9,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,948 7,004 Total current assets 49,601 43,449 Bottles, net 5,405 4,618 Property and equipment, net 103,637 95,627 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,604 – Intangible assets, net 75,832 78,671 Goodwill 92,015 91,814 Promissory note 3,128 – Other assets 669 661 Assets held-for-sale at fair value – 5,288 Total assets $ 333,891 $ 320,128 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,899 $ 25,191 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,755 8,274 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 11,514 11,159 Total current liabilities 50,168 44,624 Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 187,860 178,966 Operating leases, net of current portion 2,134 – Other long-term liabilities 1,191 607 Liabilities held-for-sale at fair value – 1,438 Total liabilities 241,353 225,635 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 10,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding – – Common stock, $0.001 par value – 70,000 shares authorized, 39,185 and 38,567 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 39 39 Additional paid-in capital 423,729 424,635 Accumulated deficit (329,325 ) (328,599 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,905 ) (1,582 ) Total stockholders’ equity 92,538 94,493 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 333,891 $ 320,128

Primo Water Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (399 ) $ 1,661 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,845 12,171 Loss on disposal of property and equipment and other 327 244 Stock-based compensation expense 2,493 2,679 Non-cash interest expense 170 2,445 Bad debt expense 53 170 Deferred income tax benefit – (6,496 ) Realized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss and other, net (200 ) 399 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,426 ) (5,065 ) Inventories (3,762 ) (1,638 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 215 (1,126 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 560 – Accounts payable 2,624 5,248 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,117 ) (513 ) Operating lease liabilities (518 ) – Net cash provided by operating activities 8,865 10,179 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (12,429 ) (8,208 ) Purchases of bottles, net of disposals (1,767 ) (1,117 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 129 154 Proceeds from the sale of Ice Assets 400 – Proceeds from redemption of investment in Glacier securities – 3,648 Additions to intangible assets (25 ) (12 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,692 ) (5,535 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities 29,000 29,000 Payments under Revolving Credit Facilities (18,900 ) (22,000 ) Borrowings under Term loans – 190,000 Payments under Term loans (4,750 ) (184,140 ) Payments upon redemption of Junior Subordinated Debentures – (87,629 ) Finance lease payments (1,186 ) (818 ) Proceeds from common stock issuance, net of costs – 70,791 Proceeds from warrant exercises, net 68 9,486 Stock option and employee stock purchase activity 526 1,322 Bank overdraft 1,032 – Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,994 ) (8,361 ) Debt issuance costs and other – (1,640 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,796 (3,989 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7 (19 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,024 ) 636 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 7,301 5,586 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,277 $ 6,222 Supplemental cash flow information: Promissory note received in exchange for sale of ice assets $ 3,278 $ –

Primo Water Corporation Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 873 $ 451 $ (399 ) $ 1,661 Depreciation and amortization 7,292 6,114 13,845 12,171 Interest expense, net 2,721 11,158 5,302 16,444 Income tax benefit – (4,771 ) – (6,496 ) EBITDA 10,886 12,952 18,748 23,780 Non-cash, stock-based compensation expense 1,018 1,387 2,493 2,679 Special items (1) 1,152 410 1,413 487 Loss on disposal of property and equipment and other 352 216 522 400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,408 $ 14,965 $ 23,176 $ 27,346

Primo Water Corporation Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 873 $ 451 $ (399 ) $ 1,661 Income tax benefit – (4,771 ) – (6,496 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 873 (4,320 ) (399 ) (4,835 ) Non-cash, stock-based compensation expense 1,018 1,387 2,493 2,679 Special items (1) 1,152 410 1,413 487 Loss on disposal of property and equipment and other 252 111 327 244 Debt refinancing costs – 6,864 – 6,864 Adjusted net income $ 3,295 $ 4,452 $ 3,834 $ 5,439 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 40,389 35,920 40,342 34,549 Diluted 41,043 37,232 41,084 35,836

(1) Within “Special items” are certain expense items which we do not believe to be indicative of our core operations, or we believe are significant to our current operating results warranting separate classification. These charges generally include (i) acquisition-related expenses including fees payable to financial, legal, accounting and other advisors and (ii) expenses associated with restructuring and other costs.

