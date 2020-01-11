Prince Harry and his wife Meghan can expect less intense local media scrutiny than they have faced in Britain should they move to Canada, experts said on Friday, though international press attention will be impossible to avoid.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Oman calls ruling family council to choose new sultan: state TV - January 10, 2020
- Sultan Qaboos ushered in Oman renaissance, quiet diplomacy - January 10, 2020
- Prince Harry and Meghan would find friendlier media in Canada but impossible to escape scrutiny - January 10, 2020