Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams to Speak at Frontier Nursing University's Virtual Commencement Ceremony

Versailles, KY, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health, Rear Admiral (RADM) Sylvia Trent-Adams, PhD, RN, FAAN, will be the keynote speaker at Frontier Nursing University’s (FNU) virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, September 26. 

RADM Trent-Adams served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health from January 2019 until August 2020. In this position she shared responsibility with the Assistant Secretary for Health for planning, coordinating, and directing substantive program matters; policy and program development; and determining and setting legislative and program priorities covering the full range of public health activities within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health.

She served as the Acting Surgeon General from April 2017 through September 2017, Deputy Surgeon General from October 2015 through December 2018, and as Chief Nurse Officer of the USPHS from 2013 through 2016. 

RADM Trent-Adams has held various positions in the United States Department of Health & Human Services, working to improve access to care for poor and underserved communities. As a clinician and administrator, she has had a direct impact on building systems of care to improve public health for marginalized populations domestically and internationally. 

Prior to joining the USPHS, RADM Trent-Adams was a nurse officer in the U.S. Army. RADM Trent-Adams received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Hampton University, a Master of Science in Nursing and Health Policy from the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She became a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing in 2014. She recently was elected as a member of the National Academy of Medicine’s Class of 2018.

“It is an incredible honor to be able to announce Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams as our keynote speaker at this year’s virtual commencement ceremony,” FNU President Dr. Susan Stone said. “Her distinguished career in public health and her extensive knowledge about healthcare gaps within marginalized populations mesh with the mission of Frontier Nursing University. Her message will be powerful and impactful for our graduates.”

FNU’s commencement ceremony honors the nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners who have completed the Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, Master in Science of Nursing degree, or Post-Graduate Certificate. This year, for the first time, commencement will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020. 

About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of FNU is to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education to prepare competent, entrepreneurial, ethical, and compassionate leaders in primary care to serve all individuals with an emphasis on women and families in diverse, rural, and underserved populations. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student’s home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or Post-Graduate Certificates. To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu.

