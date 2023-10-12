Prominent printed circuit board (PCB) design software market players include Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Siemens EDA, Mentor (A Siemens Business), and Zuken Inc.

New York, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global printed circuit board (PCB) design software market size is slated to expand at ~12% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 14 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 3 billion in the year 2022.The market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing applications of PCB in the electronics industry. For instance, on March 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that both countries would provide funding to boost the North American manufacturing of essential technologies, including semiconductors. The deal set aside USD 52 million for the manufacturing of PCBs as well as action to increase domestic PCB production under the Defense Production Act (DPA).

The sales of products such as smartphones, consumer appliances, and others have also witnessed massive growth. As a result, there is a rise in demand for PCB design software which is used to print circuit boards for use in these consumer devices. Besides this, the PCB design software allows engineers to efficiently design a circuit board which helps to address the abnormalities associated while manufacturing a product. PCB design software is most often used by engineering firms and teams that may be involved with product development, and enhance the growth of the market, by growing the production of the devices.

Increasing Demand for Smart Technologies across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

PCB design software is used with smart technology to enable more efficient production of printed circuit boards. The software reduces the possibility of errors leading to PCB errors, defects, etc. For instance, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) demand for semiconductors remained strong, with year-over-year sales growth across all major geographic markets and product categories. SIA represents roughly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip companies and 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry’s revenue. High-density interconnects (HDI) PCBs are smaller and lightweight than other PCBs and offer high-speed and reliable signals. Furthermore, they have improved wiring density and lower smaller trace widths, which offer engineers to stuff more power and functionality into little space. This feature enables fewer layers in the PCB stack and high-speed signal transmission, reducing production expenses. Whereas ultra HDI PCBs are denser than HDI having a dielectric thickness and isolation clearances down to 50 µm, micro via diameter below 75 µm, and product characteristics that exceed the current IPC 2226 level C standard.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding Smartphones Industry to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The printed circuit board (PCB) design software market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The proliferation of electronic devices in everyday life is a primary driver for the PCB design software market. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, IoT devices, and electric vehicles are ubiquitous, and they all require PCBs. As consumer preferences evolve, so does the need for more advanced and efficient PCB designs. According to a report, smartphone users in North America are projected to reach 275.66 million by 2025, highlighting the sustained demand for electronic devices. PCBs are becoming smaller, more complex, and faster, necessitating advanced design solutions. Software that can handle high-speed designs, miniaturization, and complex layouts is vital. As technology evolves, PCB software must keep pace. The Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 initiatives depend heavily on interconnected electronic devices. These technologies are transforming industries, from manufacturing to healthcare. PCB design software plays a pivotal role in creating the backbone for these innovations. The automotive industry relies increasingly on electronic components for safety, infotainment, and autonomous driving features. PCB design software is critical for developing advanced automotive electronics.

Proliferation of Electronic Devices to Propel the Growth in the Europe Region

The Europe printed circuit board (PCB) design software market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The pervasive presence of electronic devices in modern life is a primary driver for the market. Smartphones, tablets, computers, and IoT devices are essential parts of daily living, all of which rely on PCBs. As consumer preferences evolve, the demand for more advanced and efficient PCB designs grows. The number of smartphone users in Europe is projected to reach 406 million by 2025, underlining the sustained demand for electronic devices. PCBs are becoming smaller, more intricate, and faster, necessitating advanced design solutions. Software that can handle high-speed designs, miniaturization, and complex layouts is indispensable. As technology evolves, PCB software must keep pace to support innovation. The Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 initiatives are reshaping industries, from manufacturing to healthcare. These technologies rely heavily on interconnected electronic devices. PCB design software plays a central role in creating the infrastructure for these transformative innovations.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software, Segmentation by Component

Solution

Services

Amongst these segments, the solution segment in printed circuit board (PCB) design software market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. PCB design software helps speed up the design process by using pre-made designs included with the software. This will cut down on design time significantly, which will speed up product delivery. PCB design software is most commonly used by engineering businesses and product development teams. PCB design software is frequently included in systems that also include general-purpose CAD software and software for designing products and machines. The mechanical construction of a PCB may incorporate sophisticated components. Consequently, there is a growing need for PCB design software that may make the process of creating PCBs simpler, quicker, more affordable, and more effective. For instance, the US-based software company Altium Limited planned to launch Nexar in April 2021. Nexar is a cloud-based platform that would link PCB design software and component manufacturers.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software, Segmentation by Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Amongst these segments, the on-premises segment in printed circuit board (PCB) design software market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. On-premises PCB design software offers businesses greater control over their data, which is vital in industries with strict data security and compliance regulations, such as aerospace, defense, and healthcare. Companies are willing to invest in on-premises solutions to ensure data integrity and regulatory compliance. A survey found that 63% of organizations consider data security their top IT priority, emphasizing the significance of data security in today’s business environment. Companies in highly competitive industries, like electronics and automotive, rely on PCB designs as intellectual property. On-premises solutions provide a secure environment where businesses can safeguard their designs and prevent unauthorized access.

Few of the well-known industry leaders in printed circuit board (PCB) design software market that are profiled by Research Nester are Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Siemens EDA, Mentor (A Siemens Business), and Zuken Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market

Zuken Ltd., a PCB design software organization declared improving support for power module design that has been created with the Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult in South Wales. A non-profit supported by the UK government; CSA Catapult was established to help the UK in becoming a global leader in compound semiconductors. CSA Catapult and Zuken have been engaging on a 3D power module design strategy rather than 2D.

Pulsonix version 12.0 introduced by Pulsonix, that encompasses new characteristics such as speed augmentation with highly requested usability improvements. The new version is faster as compared to the older version because of the additional multi-threading capabilities as well as the improved 64-bit implementation to fasten the time-consuming features.

