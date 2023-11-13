The global printed circuit boards market is expected to reach US$ 107.6 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 4.1%. The growth of the printed circuit boards market is attributed to the increasing demand for electronics and IoT devices in various industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and telecommunications.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s market report, the Global Printed Circuit Boards Market value is estimated at US$ 81.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 4.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are critical components in electronic devices, acting as the foundation for electronic component integration. A printed circuit board (PCB) mechanically supports and electrically connects electronic components by etching conductive paths, tracks, or signal traces from copper sheets laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. A PCB’s principal function is to serve as a platform for the construction and connecting of various electronic components such as resistors, capacitors, integrated circuits, and connectors.

The usage of electronic components for safety, entertainment, navigation, and autonomous driving systems has increased in the car industry. This has increased the demand for PCBs in the automotive industry.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Printed Circuit Boards market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Printed Circuit Boards market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Printed Circuit Boards market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-printed-circuit-boards-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Printed Circuit Boards Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the global market with a CAGR of 5%. Increasing demand for PCBs for applications such as vehicle control systems, infotainment systems and electric vehicle components is likely to drive market growth.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 81.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 107.6 billion Growth Rate 4.1% Dominant Segment Automotive Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of IoT

Continuous advancements in technology Companies Profiled Jabil Inc.

Wurth elektronik group (Wurth group)

TTM Technologies Inc

Becker & Muller Circuit Printing GmbH

Advanced Circuits Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Sumitomo Corporation)

Murrietta Circuits

Unimicron Technology Corporation

Tripod Technology Corporation

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-printed-circuit-boards-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global printed circuit boards market include.

In September 2022, Wurth Elektronik Circuit Board Technology Group announced the foundation of Wurth Elektronik CBT International GmbH. The new business divison’s main goal is to improve and grow the company’s position in international markets especially in Europe.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global printed circuit boards market growth include Jabil Inc., Wurth elektronik group (Wurth group), TTM Technologies Inc, Becker & Muller Circuit Printing GmbH, Advanced Circuits Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Sumitomo Corporation), Murrietta Circuits, Unimicron Technology Corporation, Tripod Technology Corporation, and AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-printed-circuit-boards-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global printed circuit boards market based on type, application and region

Global Printed Circuit Boards Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Single Sided Double Sided Multi-Layer HDI

Global Printed Circuit Boards Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Industrial Electronics Healthcare Aerospace & Defense Automotive IT & Telecom Others

Global Printed Circuit Boards Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Printed Circuit Boards Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Printed Circuit Boards Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Printed Circuit Boards Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Printed Circuit Boards Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Boards Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Printed Circuit Boards Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-printed-circuit-boards-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Printed Circuit Boards Report:

What will be the market value of the global Printed Circuit Boards market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Printed Circuit Boards market?

What are the market drivers of the global Printed Circuit Boards market?

What are the key trends in the global Printed Circuit Boards market?

Which is the leading region in the global Printed Circuit Boards market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Printed Circuit Boards market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Printed Circuit Boards market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-printed-circuit-boards-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global GNSS Signal Simulator Market Research Methodology – The global GNSS Signal Simulator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

The global GNSS Signal Simulator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Electric Candle Warmer Market – Market Intelligence and Forecast Analysis By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region and Competitive Landscape

Market Intelligence and Forecast Analysis By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region and Competitive Landscape Global Pendant Lamps Market – Global Pendant Lamps Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Pendant Lamps Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Pulsed Xenon Lamps Market – Global Pulsed Xenon Lamps Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Pulsed Xenon Lamps Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Semiconductor Microchip Thermal Management Technology Market – Global Semiconductor Microchip Thermal Management Technology Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Semiconductor Microchip Thermal Management Technology Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Cryostat Market – Global Cryostat Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Cryostat Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Smart Battery Charger Market – Global smart battery charger market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Global smart battery charger market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. Global Smart Card Market – Global smart card market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030 .

Global smart card market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030 Global HVAC Actuator Market – Global HVAC Actuator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global HVAC Actuator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global E-Paper Module Market – Global E-Paper Module Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245