Surge in demand for flexible displays and growth in the healthcare industry are key factors driving the global market for printed electronics

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global printed electronics market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 45.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for printed electronics is expected to close at US$ 15.6 billion.

Wide adoption of printed sensors in environmental monitoring and home appliances is accelerating market progress. The rising demand for wearable technology, such as smart clothing, fitness trackers, and health monitoring devices, has fueled the adoption of printed electronics. Flexible and comfortable printed sensors can be integrated seamlessly into textiles.

In consumer electronics, printed electronics are used to create flexible displays, electronic paper devices, decorative displays, OLED luminaires, sensing and signage for white goods, touch and functional surfaces, and wearables. Thus the growing consumer electronics provides opportunity for market expansion.

Increasing application of printed electronics in automotive industry in such as flexible displays, sensors, and interior lighting. These innovations contribute to improved vehicle safety and user experience.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 13.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 45.5 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 14.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 175 Pages Market Segmentation By Technology, Material, Application, Industry Vertical Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Bruckner Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Cicor Management AG, DuraTech Industries, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, InkTec Co., Ltd., Jabil Inc., KOMURA-TECH CO., LTD., Molex LLC, Nissha Co., Ltd., Optomec, Inc., TRITEK CO., LTD., Witte Technology GmbH, Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the printed electronics market was valued at US$ 13.6 billion

In terms of material, inks segment accounted for major share in 2022. The segment is estimated to dominate during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the screen printing segment held significant market share in 2022. The segment is likely to maintain its leading position in the near future

Based on industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Printed electronics are used in energy harvesting devices, including printed solar cells and batteries. These technologies contribute to energy efficiency and sustainability efforts.

Government initiatives and funding support research and development projects in printed electronics, particularly those aimed at improving manufacturing processes, materials, and applications.

Printed Electronics Market – Regional analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the global market for printed electronics during the forecast period. The presence of large consumer electronics market in countries like China, Indian and Japan fosters the use of printed electronics in smartphones, tablets, and wearables, drives the market growth. Growing economies in Asia-Pacific are adopting printed electronics for various applications, including smart packaging, sensors, and displays.

North America is expected to account for significant share in printed electronics market owing to increasing investments in R&D and growing adoption of the technology in various industrial applications. High consumer demand for innovative electronic devices fuels growth in printed electronics, especially in the United States and Canada boost the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The global landscape is fragmented, with the presence of large numbers of vendors controlling the majority of the printed electronics market share. As per the latest printed electronics market forecast, several companies are likely to spend significantly on research activities and new product launches. Partnerships, new product development, and mergers are the key strategies implemented by leading players across the globe.

Key Developments in the Printed Electronics market

The Witte plus print® team presented the latest developments in printed electronics at LOPEC in Munich, the industry’s leading international event, providing guidance from research to application in various aspects of this relatively novel technology.

team presented the latest developments in printed electronics at LOPEC in Munich, the industry’s leading international event, providing guidance from research to application in various aspects of this relatively novel technology. In April 2021, E Ink Holdings Inc . formed an agreement with DATA MODUL, a company that provides touch, display, and embedded monitors, for reselling its products focusing on the United States and European markets.

. formed an agreement with DATA MODUL, a company that provides touch, display, and embedded monitors, for reselling its products focusing on the United States and European markets. Flex actively involved in the development of flexible and printed electronics solutions, particularly in the fields of wearables, automotive electronics, and medical devices

Printed Electronics Market – Key Segments

Technology

Flexography

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Offset Printing

Others (Gravure Printing, Aerosol Jet Printing, etc.)

Material

Substrates Organic Materials Polymers Papers Fabrics

Inorganic Materials Silicon Glass Metals

Inks Conductive Inks Dielectric Inks Semiconductive Inks



Application

Sensors & Switches

Displays

Medical Wearables

Photovoltaic Cells

Antennas

Heaters

In-mold Electronics

Lighting

Others (Printed Batteries, Luminous Foils, etc.)

Industry Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others (Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

