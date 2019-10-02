Breaking News
Home / Top News / PrinterLogic Makes Reporting and SNMP Monitoring Free for SaaS Customers up to 10 Printers

PrinterLogic Makes Reporting and SNMP Monitoring Free for SaaS Customers up to 10 Printers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

PrinterLogic Insights enables companies to track printing activity down to the user level and actively monitor the status of their printer fleet at no charge

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PrinterLogic, the world leader in Serverless Printing Infrastructure (SPI), announced today the release of PrinterLogic Insights, a free reporting tool for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and customers with up to 10 printers. Insights is built on PrinterLogic’s SaaS platform and enables IT professionals to gain visibility into their printing, copying, and scanning activities while monitoring the SNMP status of their printers.

“We’ve been leading the serverless printing conversation for almost a decade, and it’s rewarding to see how quickly IT organizations are adopting our SaaS platform,” said Ryan Wedig, CEO of PrinterLogic. “It’s become clear that smaller businesses need an easy way to track and monitor their printing without the burden of managing servers. We designed Insights to fill this void.”

PrinterLogic Insights is a detailed reporting platform that can be set up in minutes and doesn’t require any servers. It provides advanced reporting and SNMP monitoring and alerting features, delivering the following benefits:

  • Print/Copy/Scan tracking at the user & device level
  • SNMP alerts to empower IT teams to resolve outages before they impact users
  • Automated discovery and import of up to 10 network-connected printers
  • Supports an unlimited number of users across multiple locations
  • Visibility into USB printing activity

“With PrinterLogic Insights, we are giving small business owners and IT specialists an awesome tool that lets them sample what our complete solution can do,” continued Wedig. “Users simply create an online account and watch the data flow. Printers are discovered automatically and imported into our software.”

Companies interested in using PrinterLogic Insights can sign up instantly on the PrinterLogic website. Service Providers in the PrinterLogic MSP program can easily create customer instances of Insights using the PrinterLogic MSP Portal, which provides SaaS multi-tenancy for MSPs to manage multiple customers from a single pane of glass without any server management required. Using Insights, MSPs can monitor customer printing activity and proactively intervene when printers go offline. Additionally, they can identify printers that are underutilized or not cost-effective and recommend device consolidation or upgrades.

Reporting has been a core feature for PrinterLogic customers since 2012. Customers who need full print management functionality can unlock the entire PrinterLogic SaaS feature set with a simple upgrade path that leverages printer objects and components from their existing Insights implementation. PrinterLogic SaaS is a complete enterprise print management solution that enables customers to eliminate all print servers and empower end users with advanced features such as mobile printing and secure release printing.

PrinterLogic Insights is available immediately by clicking on www.printerlogic.com/insights.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available Serverless Printing Infrastructure. With PrinterLogic’s centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their workforce with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many other advanced features that legacy print management applications can’t provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

PR Contact:

PrinterLogic
Codeword for PrinterLogic
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.