Printing Machinery Market Growth Boost By Increasing Investments in Packaging Printing Machinery And Technological Advancements

New York, US, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Printing Machinery Market Information by Type, Technology, End User, and Region – Forecast till 2032”, The Printing Machinery market will surge from USD 23.2 billion in 2023 to USD 34.6 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.10% from 2023 to 2032.

Printing Machinery Market Overview

As they are frequently utilized in workplaces, universities, and enterprises to make any information accessible, printing equipment has become an essential component of daily life. The market for printing gear and equipment has a sizable potential for growth, and in the next years, growth is anticipated to be strong. A printer is an output device that prints words or pictures onto a surface called a “substrate.” While a plotter can do so, a printer is unable to create a continuous line on the substrate. Digital printers and computers are frequently linked together via USB cable or wirelessly.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important firms in the printing machinery industry are

Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho LTD.

Proto Labs Inc

Koenig & Bauer AG

Xerox Corporation

Canon Inc.

HP Development Company L.P.

Manroland Goss

Presstek LLC

3D Systems Inc.

KOMORI Corporation

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Among others.

In part because of the presence of well-known firms, and the rising number of entrants, there is intense competition in the packaging printing sector. They have a competitive advantage over rivals thanks to their capacity to continuously innovate their product offerings. Strategic alliances, R&D, and mergers and acquisitions have all helped the players expand their market share.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the worldwide lockdown, which has caused the manufacture of several products in the printing machinery and equipment business to cease. This has slowed the expansion of the market for printing gear and equipment since a few months ago, and it will probably do so into 2021. Because many businesses now permit workers to work from home, COVID-19 has already had a negative impact on printer sales. This has a long-term detrimental effect on market growth.

Given that it involves a physical product, the print industry is at a major disadvantage when compared to other businesses when it comes to COVID-19. The print volumes have clearly decreased, while the long-term impact on the printing machinery business is yet not fully recognized.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 34.6 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 5.10% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Technology, End User, and Region Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements Key Market Dynamics The increasing investments in the packaging printing machinery and introduction of 3D printing



Market USP Covered:

Printing Machinery Market Drivers:

The market for label printing equipment benefits from the surging investments in packaging printing equipment as a consequence of an increase in demand from the industrial sector. The print equipment sector is benefiting from label printing advances such as lightweight labels and recyclable packaging materials. The industry of print equipment is anticipated to benefit from the increased demand for product packaging that is lighter by employing smaller or thinner labelling materials to produce labels that are simpler and lighter. For instance, as part of its efforts to promote sustainable development, Nestlé Waters North America lowered the size of the labels on its bottles by 35%.

The packaging sector is driven by the increased need for recyclable labels, which would also likely have an impact on the printing equipment market. By introducing recovery programs for both industrial and residential waste, governments and local authorities from all over the world are promoting the recyclable nature of packaging materials. In the near future, it is anticipated that demand for green labels would increase due to the growing shift of environmentally concerned consumers towards green products.

Electrography and inkjet are two examples of digital printing technology that are creating new opportunities for suppliers and equipment makers. Due to a number of qualities, it offers, such as less-press plates, quick response, customization, customization, delivering variable data, and simplicity of data (picture) alteration, digital gear is overtaking analogue print equipment in importance. As a result, manufacturers are putting a lot of effort into upgrading technology to better serve their customers. For instance, the top digital printing firm in Malaysia, Dot2dot, is always improving and offering customers a range of services at fair costs.

Printing Machinery Market Opportunity

Companies that produce ink are developing environmentally friendly inks as consumers become more aware of the effects of their choices on the environment. As it is more environmentally friendly, provides realistic colors, and makes it simpler to recycle paper, soy-based ink is becoming more and more popular as a replacement for petroleum-based ink. As corporate sustainability grows more prevalent, these kinds of environmentally friendly inks are becoming more popular.

There may be more room for business expansion if nanotechnology is incorporated into printing. Digital and offset printing can both benefit from nanotechnology in terms of speed and quality. Such advancements will prove to be a driving force in the market for manufacturing printing machinery and equipment.



Printing Machinery Market Restraints:

Given the rising adoption of digital media and high prices, the market is predicted to experience difficulty. However, the market is anticipated to be primarily driven by printer consolidation, the growing use of 3D printing, and improved productivity.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Printers and plotters are included in the segmentation of the printing machinery market based on type. In 2022, the printers segment was the largest globally. This is due to its advantageous characteristics, including durability, recycling, and packaging simplicity.

By Technology

Digital, laser, flexographic, and rotogravure are among the technology-based segments of the printing machinery market. In 2022, the Printing Machinery Market was dominated by the digital sector. All printing types—high, medium, and low—as well as a wide range of applications—use the digital process. The 50 x 70 cm format is a popular choice for small and medium-sized printing businesses since it perfectly fits their product line, especially for packaging and commercial print.

By End User

Manufacturing, packaging, and research are included in the segmentation of the printing machinery market based on end user. In 2022, the packaging category will rule the world market. The target market’s end-user industry sector is expected to continue to be led by the packaging industry. because there is a significant demand for products like packaging and labelling. The rise in government spending on manufacturing value-added businesses has accelerated in emerging economies in recent years.



Regional Insights

In 2022, this market was headed by the North American Printing Machinery Market (45.80%). The market for printing machines in the US is anticipated to grow profitably as a result of expanded packaging printing opportunities and growing public awareness of cutting-edge printing technology. The local market is expected to face challenges as more people switch to digital media and as prices increase. The sector is expected to be primarily driven by printer consolidation, the growing popularity of 3D printing, and high productivity, nevertheless. Additionally, the North American printing machinery markets with the biggest market shares were those in the United States and Canada, respectively.

