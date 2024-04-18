Printing & Promotions Plus Inc. Print Pro Plus bolstered its capabilities with the support of Canon Solutions America thanks to the addition of a Canon Colorado M-series and an Arizona 135 GT flatbed printer to its existing fleet.

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Printing & Promotions Plus Inc. (Print Pro Plus), a Colton, California-based commercial printer, had already burnished its reputation as a leading provider of printing solutions, offering services such as digital and offset printing, large-format printing, graphic design, bulk mail, and signage, among others. Recently, Print Pro Plus bolstered its capabilities with the support of Canon Solutions America thanks to the addition of a Canon Colorado M-series and an Arizona 135 GT flatbed printer to its existing fleet.

Print Pro Plus’s already versatile repertoire of print capabilities has been expanded with the additions. Both the Colorado and Arizona printers have been valuable in fulfilling orders for a variety of jobs, such as signage and promotion pieces, traffic directionals, wayfinding signage, and even promotional banners.

The Colorado M-series 64-inch roll-to-roll printer—featuring two speed configurations and optional UVgel white ink capabilities—was designed to help users produce high-quality applications and meet demanding productivity and turnaround standards. The Arizona 135 GT is a large format UV flatbed printer that includes an automated printhead maintenance system and instant-on LED-UV curing system.

The Colorado M-series is what Print Pro Plus owner Brian Melzer described as a “game-changer in the industry”, in regards to ensuring high-speed and high-quality printing with vibrant colors. It has become a crucial tool for the company with large format projects. Melzer also cited the Arizona 135 GT for helping to make their operations more efficient and flexible.

“We are excited to announce the latest additions to our printing capabilities with the Colorado M-series and the Arizona 135 GT flatbed. These investments reflect our dedication to staying at the forefront of technology, providing our clients with innovative solutions, and ensuring that we continue to exceed their expectations,” Melzer said.

In business for more than 40 years, Print Pro Plus has garnered success with its focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Melzer said the company has continued to invest in technology to ensure those high standards continue to be met and credited the Canon equipment for playing a major role in fulfilling those goals.

“Our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology is evident in our recent acquisitions of those printers,” Melzer said. “Our team is committed to delivering top-notch printing services with faster turnaround times. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, we strive to exceed expectations in every project we undertake.”

Among the key features Print Pro Plus highlighted for the Colorado M-series were the non-evaporative UVgel ink technology, pin-sharp image quality, and consistent color, while its drying properties enable immediate cutting and finishing. Its exceptional precision also helps enable printing of detailed graphics and images, along with the versatility to handle various media types.

The Arizona 135 GT was commended by Melzer for its wide range of substrate compatibility, including direct printing to ridged media. Like the Colorado, fast print speeds (of up to 368 square feet/hour) has been important for efficiency, while its inclusion of white ink for printing onto colored objects has enabled Print Pro Plus to expand their offering of specialty applications on colored or transparent media.

“We are thrilled to see how the Colorado M-series and the Arizona 135 GT have helped Print Pro Plus meet the changing and diverse needs of their customers,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. “Print Pro Plus has consistently demonstrated a commitment to investing in technology and we at Canon Solutions America are glad that the expansion of their fleet has contributed to a successful operation.”

