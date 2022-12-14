Leading Legal Technology Company Appoints Vice President of Data Analytics and Success, Finance, and People Operations to Fuel Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Priori Legal , the leading legal marketplace for in-house legal teams, recently announced the appointment of three new Vice Presidents to the company’s senior leadership team. Becky Regan, Vice President of Data Analytics and Success, Scout, is a finance, analytics and operations executive with 18 years of experience including startups and companies in the Fortune 100. Ramya Varma, Vice President of Finance, is a seasoned finance executive with more than 15 years of experience in corporate financial management and investing in the tech industry. Iris Sullivan, Vice President of People Operations, has more than 12 years of experience in technology and e-commerce.

“The experience and qualifications these leaders bring will enhance and accelerate the work we’re doing at Priori,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder, Priori. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them all and work with them to transform the legal industry.”

Regan has held leadership roles at companies of all sizes, including fast growing technology startups. Prior to joining Priori, she was employee number one and Vice President of Finance, Analytics and Operations for a marketplace technology startup, helping to lead it through a global acquisition and integration. She believes utilizing data to identify actionable insights and drive strategic decision-making is critical to an organization’s success. Regan holds a Master of Business Administration from Babson College, where she focused on entrepreneurship, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Wellesley College.

Before joining Priori, Varma led the finance function at LitLingo, a venture-backed, AI-enabled SaaS platform for corporate compliance. Prior to that, Varma provided financial leadership to a portfolio of venture-backed B2B and consumer SaaS, fintech and healthtech startups at Propeller Industries. Varma began her career as a private equity investor, during which she spent more than a decade focused on the technology and business services industries. Varma holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Sullivan comes to Priori with extensive HR leadership experience at early- to mid-stage software technology and e-commerce startups. She helped lead her previous company through a global acquisition and integration process. Sullivan is passionate about building HR systems that drive accelerated growth by creating equitable recruitment processes and sustainable organizational structure. She also focuses on the employee experience and lifecycle. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Global and International Studies with an emphasis on the Middle East from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

​These new hires come on the heels of a $15 million A-1 financing round led by Eagle Proprietary Investment in July. The investment is fueling Priori’s growth initiatives to scale operations to meet unprecedented in-house demand for a global marketplace platform.

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori works with in-house legal teams at companies of all sizes to connect legal departments with the right outside counsel for projects globally, saving them time and money. Priori’s clients include everything from Fortune 50 enterprises to leading technology companies. Marketplace is the company’s flagship product connecting in-house teams with Priori’s global vetted network of attorneys. Today, Marketplace provides access to more than 8,000 attorneys at firms of all sizes in all 50 states, 55 countries and covering more than 700 practice proficiencies.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori revolutionizes how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel. Ranked a Chambers Tier 1 Global LawTech company and a Financial Times Intelligent Business, Priori’s cutting-edge technology powers two products that are redefining the procurement of legal services. Marketplace is a global platform that connects in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit www.priorilegal.com .