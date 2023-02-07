Prisma Campaigns Prisma Campaigns

MIAMI, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prisma Campaigns has announced that it is working with Community Resource FCU to digitally onboard and engage its members.

Prisma Campaigns, CUNA Strategic Services’ preferred solution for marketing automation, is set to provide marketing automation and communication solutions for Community Resource Federal Credit Union. Community Resource FCU’s team was looking for ways to deepen member relationships as well as improve and streamline communications while avoiding administrative bloat.

Jaye Jones, AVP Marketing & Business Development, said, “Our vision is to be our members’ institution of choice. Working with Prisma will allow us to communicate in a timely and effective manner with our members at every stage of their journey with us.”

Prisma and Community Resource FCU are working together to build an automated member onboarding process, as well as targeted communications by focusing on audiences based on member data. Prisma continues its mission to provide credit unions with advanced marketing capabilities like personalization, segmentation and automation to improve member experience and engagement.

About Community Resource FCU

Community Resource FCU was created 85 years ago to serve the families of the Niagara Mohawk power company, now National Grid. With $100 million in assets and 7,000 members in Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties, NY, CRFCU’s mission is to improve the lives of its members and community by providing access to affordable, reliable, solution-based financial services.

For more information, call 518.783.2211 or visit https://communityresourcefcu.com/

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma Campaigns is a marketing platform designed for financial institutions. Selected as CUNA Strategic Services’ preferred solution for marketing automation, Prisma helps financial institutions boost loyalty and increase share of wallet through personalized marketing campaigns that drive true value. For more information on how Prisma can help enhance your customer experience, contact the Prisma team at communications@prismacampaigns.com or visit prismacampaigns.com.

Contact Information:

Prisma Team

communications@prismacampaigns.com

